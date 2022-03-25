Deals: Get Apple's 1TB 14-Inch MacBook Pro for All-Time Low Price of $2,249 ($250 Off)

Amazon today has the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro/10-core CPU/1TB SSD for $2,249.00, down from $2,499.00. This sale is only available in Silver, and the notebook is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with stock available today.

To date, this is the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, beating the previous record low by about $50. Only Amazon is currently offering this discount price, and as of writing only the 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is seeing an all-time low price.

