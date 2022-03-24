Twitter's DM Search Bar Now Lets You Search the Content of Messages

Twitter has bolstered its search feature for direct messages so that users can now search their inbox using keywords and names to find the specific message they are looking for.



The DM search bar isn't new, but previously it only allowed you to find the name of a person or a group chat in your inbox. The latest development means you can now refine searches to find particular content in your messages.

The feature addition works in the iOS app when using the search bar at the top of your messages. Keywords can be used to look for content, and results can be also be filtered to return people, groups, or messages that match them. The function is also available to some users of Twitter on the web.



We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs… Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

As noted by The Verge , the improved search can surface fairly old messages, but it doesn't seem to be totally comprehensive, with messages more than three years old not appearing in some results.

Earlier this week, Twitter introduced a new camera feature in its official iOS app that allows users to create their own animated GIFs for posting to the social media platform.