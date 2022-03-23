Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 142 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.
Safari Technology Preview release 142 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS Subgrid, CSS Container Queries, CSS, Web Animations, Rendering, JavaScript, Forms, Shared Workers, Workers, Dialog Element, Web API, Experimental Model Element, and Web Extensions.
The current Safari Technology Preview release is built on the Safari 15.4 update and it includes Safari 15 features introduced in macOS Monterey.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
