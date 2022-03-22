Here's a Sneak Peek Inside Apple's New Studio Display

While we wait for repair website iFixit to finish its teardown of Apple's new Studio Display, MacRumors is able to provide a first look at the display's internal design with an image sourced from Apple's documentation for technicians.



Three large boards are visible inside the Studio Display. The left and top-right boards are for power supply and the bottom-right one is the logic board housing components like the A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of flash storage. Last week, it was discovered that the Studio Display runs the same build of iOS 15.4 as an iPhone.

The image reveals that the Studio Display is also equipped with two internal fans on the left and right sides for cooling the display.

Apple says the Studio Display features a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system, and at least four of those speakers are visible in the bottom corners of the display. The speakers appear to have a similar design as those in the 24-inch iMac.

There are also flex cables visible for connecting the display panel and the 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera system to the logic board.

iFixit said its Studio Display teardown is in progress, so we should have a more comprehensive look inside the display soon.