iOS 15.4 Lets You Instantly Scan Handwritten Text Into the Notes App

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public last week, and one new feature that went somewhat under the radar is the ability to scan printed or handwritten text directly into the Notes app on the iPhone and iPad.

Apple recently shared a video with step-by-step instructions on how to use the Scan Text feature. On a device running iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4, simply open the Notes app, tap the camera icon, tap Scan Text, and tap the insert button once the text has been added to the note. The feature has also been added to the Reminders app.

This new feature builds upon the Live Text functionality introduced in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Live Text allows you to open the Camera app, position real-life text into the viewfinder, copy the text, and paste the text into apps digitally.


iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 introduced several other features, including the ability to unlock an iPhone 12 or newer with Face ID while wearing a mask, Universal Control on compatible iPad models, dozens of new emoji, a new Siri voice option, the ability to initiate SharePlay sessions directly from supported apps, and more.

yellow8
Useful trick!
_Spinn_
This will be very useful!
The Fork
jclardy
I saw this after I upgraded, and I wondered why `insert` with a lowercase I. Even their video specifies to tap `Insert`. Someone must have forgot to update the translations.
icanhazmac
Useful feature! Why this was released "under the radar" is beyond me.
Jason2000
Just reminds me of my days with the Newton, which I used successfully for many years.
Cool story.
