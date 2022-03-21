Deals: Apple's 24-Inch iMac Hits Record Low Prices at Up to $150 Off

B&H Photo is offering a few solid deals on Apple's 24-inch iMac, starting with the 7-core GPU/256GB model for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This price is only available in the Pink color, and Silver is at a second-best price of $1,229.00 on B&H Photo and Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $100 off, this sale is a match of the previous all-time low price on the 24-inch iMac. We've only seen this sale one or two times so far in 2022, so if you're in the market for the M1 iMac, now is a good time to buy.

In another sale, B&H Photo is discounting the 8-core GPU/512GB 24-inch iMac to $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. You can get the iMac in Orange and Silver at this price point, and B&H does point out that there is limited supply.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.