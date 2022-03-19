Mac Studio and Studio Display Unboxing

We picked up a new Mac Studio and a Studio Display on order day last week, but unfortunately they arrived a bit late in the day so we weren't able to unbox them yesterday morning. MacRumors videographer Dan did a late night unboxing, though, which we're able to share today for those who want a closer look at Apple's newest studio devices.

We'll have a much more in-depth hands-on video coming next week, but for now, Dan shares some initial first impressions on the new machines and shows off just what comes in the box when you purchase a ‌Mac Studio‌ or a Studio Display.