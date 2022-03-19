Mac Studio and Studio Display Unboxing
We picked up a new Mac Studio and a Studio Display on order day last week, but unfortunately they arrived a bit late in the day so we weren't able to unbox them yesterday morning. MacRumors videographer Dan did a late night unboxing, though, which we're able to share today for those who want a closer look at Apple's newest studio devices.
We'll have a much more in-depth hands-on video coming next week, but for now, Dan shares some initial first impressions on the new machines and shows off just what comes in the box when you purchase a Mac Studio or a Studio Display.
Popular Stories
The Apple Studio Display runs a full version of iOS 15.4, Daring Fireball's John Gruber has highlighted.
In System Information, under "Graphics/Displays," the Studio Display's software can be seen, showing that it runs "Version 15.4 (Build 19E241)." This is the exact same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, indicating that the Studio Display runs the full version of iOS.
The Studio...
India-based tech blog 91Mobiles posted a series of renders on Wednesday that it claims are based on leaked factory CAD images of Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on the Pro models in the iPhone 14 series, and the images offer an idea of how Apple's flagship device will look with hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display....
Despite Apple's claims and charts, the new M1 Ultra chip is not able to outperform Nvidia's RTX 3090 in terms of raw GPU performance, according to benchmark testing performed by The Verge.
When the M1 Ultra was introduced, Apple shared a chart that had the new chip winning out over the "highest-end discrete GPU" in "relative performance," without details on what tests were run to achieve...
The latest macOS Monterey update, released to the public this week, is bricking Macs that have had their logic boards replaced, causing panic among customers who are unable to get their Mac back to a working state, according to a cluster of user reports posted on social media and Apple's support forums.
Apple this week released macOS Monterey 12.3, which among other things, brought Universal ...
LG's 27-inch UltraFine 5K external display has not been discontinued and will be back in stock next month, LG has told The Wall Street Journal.
Following speculation that the LG UltraFine 5K display may have been discontinued when it went out of stock at most major retailers, LG told The Wall Street Journal that the UltraFine 5K is still in production and has not been discontinued. The...
Samsung in February unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a high-end tablet that's meant to outshine the iPad Pro with its 14.6-inch OLED display. In our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to see if the company has indeed created something that's better than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Priced starting...
Top Rated Comments