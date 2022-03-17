Saint Patrick's Day Deals: Save on Apple-Related Accessories From Mophie, Satechi, Casely, More

A few companies are celebrating today's Saint Patrick's Day holiday by offering shoppers solid discounts across a variety of products. We've collected some of the best discounts and offers below, including sales from ZAGG and Mophie, Belkin, Casely, Pad & Quill, Satechi, JBL, and Hyper.

ZAGG

ZAGG and Mophie are hosting one of the bigger tech-related Saint Patrick's Day sales this year, with 25 percent off sitewide for one day only. This sale excludes items that have already been discounted.

We've collected a few of Mophie's best charging accessories that you can save on during the Saint Patrick's Day sale, including the new 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. Besides Mophie's accessories, ZAGG's website includes screen protectors, iPad keyboards, tech sanitizers, and much more.



Belkin

Belkin is taking 15 percent off select charging accessories today with the code POWER15. This includes the company's Boost Charge line of products, as well as Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, cables, and more.

You can browse the full Saint Patrick's Day sale by heading to this landing page on Belkin's website. This code is expected to expire once the holiday ends, so shop soon if you're interested.



Casely

Casely is offering 25 percent off green cases and accessories for the Saint Patrick's Day holiday. You'll just need to use the code LUCKYME to see the discounts, and this will expire in three days.



Casely has cases that support iPhones as old as the iPhone 6. If you have the latest devices, you can opt for a MagSafe-compatible case in select accessories. There are also cases for the AirPods and AirPods Pro on sale this week.



Pad & Quill

At Pad & Quill you can save on Apple Watch bands, iPhone leather folios, AirTag accessories, and more. All of these products can be found in the company's new Warehouse Sale, and it also includes a pair of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro cases.



Satechi

Satechi's discount is focusing on just one product: the 165W USB-C GaN Charger, priced at $96.00 with code CES20, down from $119.99.



This accessory includes four USB-C power delivery ports, and when purchasing you can select from four different territories for different power supply options.



Other Sales

Adorama - Get 40% off photography equipment and more

eBay - Get up to 50% off on home appliances, smart home tech, and more

Hyper - Save on USB-C hubs and more

JBL - Get up to 50% off portable speakers, headphones, and more

