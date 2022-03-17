Apple Using Streamlined Purchase Process for T-Mobile and AT&T iPhone SE Buyers

Apple is streamlining its iPhone purchase process with the launch of the iPhone SE, and has introduced a new buying method that allows customers to purchase T-Mobile and AT&T devices without inputting their current carrier information.



As outlined by Bloomberg, customers typically need to provide their wireless phone number and social security number when making an ‌iPhone‌ purchase, a process that allows their carrier to do a credit check and approve the transaction to ensure the person receiving the device will pay their cellular phone bill.

With the ‌iPhone SE‌, AT&T and T-Mobile customers will not need to provide their carrier information when checking out, and can instead connect when turning on the ‌iPhone SE‌ for the first time. Customers also do not need to select a network plan at the time of purchase, cutting down on carrier involvement when a person buys an ‌iPhone‌ from Apple.

Apple told retail employees that the new method is called "on-device authentication," and it makes the ‌iPhone‌ checkout process quicker. The purchase process is available online right now and will be implemented in stores on March 29.

Apple already has a "Connect on your own later" option for iPhone 13 buyers who don't want to input their information at the time of purchase, but this is apparently separate from the way the ‌iPhone SE‌ on-device authentication works. Apple also offers unlocked devices that can be purchased without a carrier association.

As of right now, on-device authentication is limited to AT&T and T-Mobile customers who purchase an ‌iPhone SE‌, but Apple is planning to expand it to Verizon and could also implement the feature for flagship ‌iPhone‌ purchases in the future to make the preorder process smoother.