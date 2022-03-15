Lucky Customer Receives Mac Studio Days Ahead of Schedule

by

The Mac Studio isn't set to launch until Friday, March 18, but a French Apple fan was able to secure his new machine today due to a store error. As relayed to Mac4Ever, an unnamed store gave the customer the ‌Mac Studio‌ early, and he has shared an initial photo of the new device.

mac studio early arrival
According to Mac4Ever, the customer, Simon, will be providing additional photos of the ‌Mac Studio‌ later today, but as of right now, there's not a whole lot to see.

Apple tries to keep products from going out to customers early, but every so often a retail partner makes a mistake. Back in May, a customer got an M1 iPad Pro several days before launch, and multiple people were able to secure AirTags before their debut date.

The ‌Mac Studio‌ will officially launch on Friday, March 18, and customers in Australia and New Zealand will be the first to receive the devices, aside from any machines that end up going out early.

Priced starting at $1,999, the ‌Mac Studio‌ is equipped with Apple's highest-end Apple silicon chips, including the M1 Max and the new ‌M1‌ Ultra, which is essentially two ‌M1 Max‌ chips that are interconnected. The ‌Mac Studio‌ will launch right alongside the Studio Display, the iPhone SE, and the iPad Air.

Apple started selling the Mac Studio following last week's "Peek Performance" event, and it is now sold out until April. Apple will likely have base models available for purchase in its retail stores on Friday for those who were not able to place an order for launch day delivery.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
34 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Wow! Congratulations, He is so lucky. Can’t wait till new pictures get posted. I wonder if it looks like this ?



Attachment Image
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hoodafoo Avatar
hoodafoo
17 minutes ago at 12:58 pm

Fake for sure, no way Apple brought back the handle. I'm all for it but that's giving me some serious iBook and Powerbook packaging vibes.
at 8lbs, that handle is totally justified
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tonywalker23 Avatar
tonywalker23
35 minutes ago at 12:40 pm
I'm betting mkbhd and iJustine have already had one along with the new display for several days now.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ouimetnick Avatar
ouimetnick
31 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
The handle on that box gives off 2005 Mac Mini vibes.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darngooddesign Avatar
darngooddesign
22 minutes ago at 12:54 pm

Wow! Congratulations, He is so lucky. Can’t wait till new pictures get posted. I wonder if it looks like this ?


That Studio looks like it knows that you would have been fine with a Mac mini. :D
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigMac? Avatar
BigMac?
17 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
go benchmark it
go benchmark it
pretty excited about this ultra-beast!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
