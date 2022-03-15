Lucky Customer Receives Mac Studio Days Ahead of Schedule

The Mac Studio isn't set to launch until Friday, March 18, but a French Apple fan was able to secure his new machine today due to a store error. As relayed to Mac4Ever, an unnamed store gave the customer the ‌Mac Studio‌ early, and he has shared an initial photo of the new device.



According to Mac4Ever, the customer, Simon, will be providing additional photos of the ‌Mac Studio‌ later today, but as of right now, there's not a whole lot to see.

Apple tries to keep products from going out to customers early, but every so often a retail partner makes a mistake. Back in May, a customer got an M1 iPad Pro several days before launch, and multiple people were able to secure AirTags before their debut date.

The ‌Mac Studio‌ will officially launch on Friday, March 18, and customers in Australia and New Zealand will be the first to receive the devices, aside from any machines that end up going out early.

Priced starting at $1,999, the ‌Mac Studio‌ is equipped with Apple's highest-end Apple silicon chips, including the M1 Max and the new ‌M1‌ Ultra, which is essentially two ‌M1 Max‌ chips that are interconnected. The ‌Mac Studio‌ will launch right alongside the Studio Display, the iPhone SE, and the iPad Air.

Apple started selling the Mac Studio following last week's "Peek Performance" event, and it is now sold out until April. Apple will likely have base models available for purchase in its retail stores on Friday for those who were not able to place an order for launch day delivery.