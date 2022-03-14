iPhone SE 5G Pre-Order Delivery Times Slip into Late March

Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for the new third-generation iPhone SE with 5G connectivity through its website and the Apple Store app, and estimated delivery times have since slipped into late March for select configurations in the United States.



Pre-orders for all configurations of ‌iPhone SE‌ opened with an estimated delivery date of March 18, but customers in the United States ordering any version of the ‌iPhone SE‌ are now facing an estimated delivery window of March 29, or March 28 if additional shipping costs are paid. All configurations of the ‌iPhone SE‌ will be available for launch day in-store pickup on March 18, but inventory could run out quite quickly for some configurations.

Apple on Friday also started accepting orders for the new iPad Air, which remains available for launch day delivery on March 18 at the time of writing this.