Deals: Fourth Gen iPad Air Discounted by $99, Starting at $499.99 for 64GB

Following the announcement of the fifth generation iPad Air last week, we're now starting to see a return of low prices on the fourth generation models. Particularly focusing on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, Amazon has these 2020 models for $499.99 in select colors, down from $599.00.

Colors available at this price include Space Gray, Sky Blue, and Green. Discounts this low have been extremely rare on the fourth gen iPad Air, and the new deal is beating the previous sale by about $40.

You can also save on the 256GB Wi-Fi model, which is priced at $649.99, down from $749.00. This sale price is available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, and Green. For both deals, coupon codes won't be needed as the sale price has been applied automatically.

