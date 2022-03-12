Apple Stops Selling 27-Inch LG UltraFine 5K Display
Apple has removed the 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K display that was previously a Mac user's go-to option for external monitors from its online store following the launch of the Studio Display.
LG and Apple had worked on the display together, promising tight integration with macOS. The UltraFine 5K display featured a 5K display, P3 wide color with 500 nits of brightness, and one Thunderbolt 3 port capable of charging a Mac.
Following the announcement of the Studio Display this week, Apple has removed the UltraFine 5K display from its online store, now only listing the 23.7-inch UltraFine 4K display starting at $699. LG's own website also lists the UltraFine 5K display as sold out, and it's not entirely clear if the display will be restocked anytime soon.
The UltraFine 5K display retailed for $1,299, compared to the $1,599 starting price of Apple's Studio Display. The Studio Display was made available for pre-order this week and will be available on March 18. Learn more about Apple's newest display with our roundup.
Related Stories
Apple today unveiled the 27-inch 5K "Studio Display" external monitor, alongside the new, high-end Mac Studio desktop computer.
The Studio Display features an all-screen design with narrow borders in a slim, all-aluminium enclosure like the 24-inch iMac. The display can be tiled up to 30 degrees thanks to its built-in stand.
To customize the display, customers can choose a more versatile, ...
Apple is working on a new "Apple Studio Display" with a 7K resolution, according to 9to5Mac's Filipe Espósito, who cites sources familiar with the matter. The display is also expected to feature a dedicated Apple silicon chip.
The report claims it is unclear whether the display will be a replacement for the Pro Display XDR or a new addition to Apple's standalone display lineup. Additional...
Wednesday March 9, 2022 10:53 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple has confirmed to MacRumors that the brand new Studio Display will work when connected to PCs, but critical new features of the display will not carry over and the experience will be lacking compared to using the display with a Mac.
Features that require macOS, such as True Tone, will not work when connected to PCs. When connected to a PC, the webcam in the Studio Display will work as a ...
Apple today introduced the Studio Display, a lower-cost display option that's meant to go along with the Mac Studio. The Studio Display is priced starting at $1,599, making it much more affordable than the Pro Display XDR, but not at the attractive $999 price point of the long-discontinued Thunderbolt Display.
Though the base Studio Display is $1,599 for the display itself and an included...
Apple today introduced the Studio Display, a lower-priced 27-inch alternative to its Pro Display XDR. The standalone monitor includes a one-meter Thunderbolt cable in the box, and for customers looking for longer options, Apple has started selling a 1.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable for $129 and has a three-meter option coming soon for $159.
Apple says the Thunderbolt 4 Pro cable supports...
Apple's brand new standard Studio Display does not come with a polishing cloth included in the box, unlike the Pro Display XDR which offers a cloth in both the standard and nano-textured models.
On its website, Apple says that only the nano texture Studio Display will come with a polishing cloth in the box, alongside the display itself and a one-meter Thunderbolt cable. Apple's...
Apple's new 5K Studio Display supports the 11-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation or later), and the new fifth-generation iPad Air, but it isn't officially compatible with the fourth-generation iPad Air or the new iPad mini because the USB-C ports on these devices can't achieve the required data throughput to output in the native resolution. That has led some users to...
Apple today introduced the Mac Studio, an all-new Mac that's a hybrid between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini, with the new machine equipped with M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips.
Priced starting at $1999 for the M1 Max version and $3999 for the M1 Ultra version, the Mac Studio can now be ordered from Apple's website.
Alongside the Mac Studio, Apple introduced the new 5K 27-inch Studio Display, which...
Popular Stories
Following today's event that saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some detail on the MacBook Air, another Mac product that we're expecting to see refreshed later in the year.
According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will not...
Prior to yesterday's spring event, rumors suggested that Apple might unveil a new Mac mini, but instead we got the all-new Mac Studio, which is something of a mix between a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. Apple isn't phasing out the Mac mini with the debut of the Mac Studio, and a new version is still in the works.
The Mac Studio uses the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra chips, but for the next Mac mini, 9to5...
Apple this week unveiled a third-generation iPhone SE, with key new features being an A15 chip, 5G support, longer battery life, camera enhancements, and more durable glass. While not advertised by Apple, the new iPhone SE also features more RAM.
With assistance from developer Moritz Sternemann, MacRumors has confirmed that the third-generation iPhone SE features 4GB of RAM, compared to 3GB...
The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims.
Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core M1 Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055.
Comparatively, the highest-end Mac Pro with...
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Today's "Peek Performance" event was more exciting than we initially thought it would be, with Apple debuting a new Mac Studio machine and Studio Display alongside a 5G version of the iPhone SE with A15 chip and an M1 iPad Air with 5G chip.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to go over all of today's announcements, but we've summarized all of the ...
Top Rated Comments
(Remember the rumours about LG making new 24,27 and 32 inch screens for Apple?)
I don't have a case for a large 5K screen, a 4K cheaper version would be amazing..
This is just to sell more overpriced Studio Displays, obviously, not because the Ultra Fine is outdated or anything.
Classic Apple. Shame I’m not a shareholder though.