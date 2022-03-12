Apple Stops Selling 27-Inch LG UltraFine 5K Display

Apple has removed the 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K display that was previously a Mac user's go-to option for external monitors from its online store following the launch of the Studio Display.



LG and Apple had worked on the display together, promising tight integration with macOS. The UltraFine 5K display featured a 5K display, P3 wide color with 500 nits of brightness, and one Thunderbolt 3 port capable of charging a Mac.

Following the announcement of the Studio Display this week, Apple has removed the UltraFine 5K display from its online store, now only listing the 23.7-inch UltraFine 4K display starting at $699. LG's own website also lists the UltraFine 5K display as sold out, and it's not entirely clear if the display will be restocked anytime soon.

The UltraFine 5K display retailed for $1,299, compared to the $1,599 starting price of Apple's Studio Display. The Studio Display was made available for pre-order this week and will be available on March 18. Learn more about Apple's newest display with our roundup.