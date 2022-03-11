Deals: Discover the Best Carrier Offers on Apple's New iPhone SE, iPad Air, and Green iPhone 13

Today, pre-orders started for Apple's new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and the new green color options of the iPhone 13. For anyone shopping for the cellular models of the latest Apple devices, we've gathered the best offers in this article.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All pre-orders for the new iPhone SE and iPad Air will begin shipping to customers on their March 18 release date. Shoppers should remember that shipping estimates from carriers may vary, so be sure to pay attention to that when ordering from these companies.



iPhone 13

You can now get the iPhone 13 in Green, with pre-orders up today at Apple and various cellular carriers. AT&T has one of the best offers, providing the 128GB iPhone 13 for $0/month with eligible trade-in and installment plan.

AT&T - Get up to $800 off

Verizon - Save $439.99 when adding a new line

T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off

iPhone 13 Pro

Secondly, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are now available for pre-order in Alpine Green. Note that some carriers have multiple offers, so be sure to read more about each device's offers by following the links below.



iPhone 13 Pro

AT&T - Get up to $1,000 off

Verizon - Get up to $1,000 off / BOGO up to $1,000 off

T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off

iPhone 13 Pro Max

AT&T - Get up to $1,000 off

Verizon - Get up to $1,000 off / BOGO up to $1,000 off

T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off

iPhone SE

Also up for pre-order today is the new version of the iPhone SE, which now features the A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, and up to 256GB of storage. T-Mobile is one of the only carriers offering a discount on the new iPhone SE, where you can get up to $400 off the smartphone with an eligible trade-in.

AT&T - Starting at $11.95/month for 64GB

Verizon - Starting at $11.94/month for 64GB

T-Mobile - Get up to $400 off

iPad Air

The new iPad Air features the M1 chip and up to 256GB of storage. It comes in six colors: Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight.



If you plan on buying an iPhone at the same time as the new iPad Air, Verizon is offering a solid deal that provides $200 in promo credits when purchasing an eligible iPad and iPhone.



AT&T - Starting at $20.84/month for 64GB

Verizon - Get $180 when trading in old device / Save when purchasing with iPhone

T-Mobile - Starting $30.00/month for 64GB

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.