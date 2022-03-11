Apple Store Down Ahead of New iPad Air and iPhone SE Pre-Orders

by

Apple's online store is down ahead of iPad Air and iPhone SE pre-orders, which are set to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.
apple store down

The new ‌iPhone SE‌ features the same 4.7-inch display as the current model, but now offers the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back — the same as on the back of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

The device's new 12MP Wide camera system offers a range of improvements and computational photography features including Deep Fusion, Photographic Styles, Portrait Mode, and Smart HDR 4.

The new ‌iPhone SE‌ contains the same A15 Bionic chip from the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌. With a 6-core CPU, the A15 Bionic means that the ‌iPhone SE‌ is 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8. The 16-core Neural Engine, aimed at machine learning tasks, performs 15.8 trillion operations per second, making it 26x faster than ‌iPhone‌ 8. The 4-core GPU delivers 2.2x faster speed than the ‌iPhone‌ 8.

The A15 Bionic also gives the new ‌iPhone SE‌ longer battery life than the previous-generation and older 4.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ models despite having a compact form-factor and 5G connectivity. It continues to support fast charging and be compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging.

The new ‌iPhone SE‌ is available in two new colors, Midnight and Starlight, alongside PRODUCT(RED). The new ‌iPhone SE‌ starts at $429, up from $399 on the 2020 model, and is available with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage. Preorders begin on Friday, March 11, with the first devices shipping on March 18.

Available in a new array of colors, the new ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ features Apple's Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for a more natural video conferencing experience, a USB-C port with up to 2x faster transfer speeds, and 5G on the cellular models.

In terms of the ‌M1‌'s pure performance, the 8-core CPU delivers up to 60% faster performance, and the 8-core GPU delivers up to 2x faster graphics performance compared to the previous ‌‌iPad Air‌‌. That makes it faster than the fastest competitive tablet, and 2x as fast as the best-selling Windows laptop in its price range, according to Apple.

The USB-C port is now up to 2x faster than the previous generation, with data transfers up to 10Gbps, enabling it to support a range of USB-C accessories, including cameras, external storage, and displays with up to 6K resolution. Lastly, the new ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ supports the second-generation Apple Pencil.

The new ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ is priced from $599. It is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations, and comes in space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and blue colors. The new ‌‌iPad Air‌‌ is available to pre-order on Friday, March 11, and will be available from March 18.

Related Roundups: iPhone SE, iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Buy Now), iPad Air (Buy Now)
Related Forums: iPhone, iPad

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
35 minutes ago at 11:41 pm
SE3 battery capacity is 12% bigger than SE2. Pretty decent upgrade for $29 more.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
29 minutes ago at 11:47 pm

Interestingly, the MacBook Air and Pro buy now buttons also link to this Pre-Order page! I assume this is in error?
That's normal because the entire Apple Store is down. You can't even buy a cable right now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
26 minutes ago at 11:50 pm
I don't think I'll be able to go to sleep tonight. Will definately be placing an order for something. Just not sure what tho. Apple, I'm ready to give you my money :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

march 2022 event coverage

Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, and More

Tuesday March 8, 2022 9:01 am PST by
Apple's virtual "Peek Performance" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, as well as at least one new Mac model. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates ...
Read Full Article1473 comments
macbook air rounded mock orange

Kuo: 2022 MacBook Air to Feature M1 Chip, More Color Options and All-New Design

Tuesday March 8, 2022 4:47 pm PST by
Following today's event that saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided some detail on the MacBook Air, another Mac product that we're expecting to see refreshed later in the year. According to Kuo, the 2022 MacBook Air will have an all-new form factor design and more color options. Previous rumors have suggested the new MacBook Air will not...
Read Full Article206 comments
f1646763971

M1 Ultra Outperforms 28-Core Intel Mac Pro in First Leaked Benchmark

Tuesday March 8, 2022 2:11 pm PST by
The first benchmark for Apple's M1 Ultra chip popped up on Geekbench following today's event, confirming that the doubled-up M1 Max is indeed able to outperform the highest-end Mac Pro as Apple claims. Labeled Mac13,2, the Mac Studio with 20-core M1 Ultra that was benchmarked earned a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055. Comparatively, the highest-end Mac Pro with...
Read Full Article280 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

Face ID Dual-Hole Design to Be Limited to iPhone 14 Pro Models in 2022, But Expanding to All iPhones in 2023

Monday March 7, 2022 11:25 am PST by
Apple is planning to replace the notch in some of the iPhone 14 models that are launching this year, with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max set to gain a design that features a pill-shaped cutout that will house the Face ID elements and a second hole for the selfie camera. We've heard this rumor multiple times before, but display analyst Ross Young today reiterated his expectations for the...
Read Full Article117 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced Today in Just Over Seven Minutes

Tuesday March 8, 2022 12:54 pm PST by
Today's "Peek Performance" event was more exciting than we initially thought it would be, with Apple debuting a new Mac Studio machine and Studio Display alongside a 5G version of the iPhone SE with A15 chip and an M1 iPad Air with 5G chip. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to go over all of today's announcements, but we've summarized all of the ...
Read Full Article144 comments
m2 feature purple

Updated Mac Mini Still Coming With M2 and M2 Pro Chips

Wednesday March 9, 2022 3:53 pm PST by
Prior to yesterday's spring event, rumors suggested that Apple might unveil a new Mac mini, but instead we got the all-new Mac Studio, which is something of a mix between a Mac mini and a Mac Pro. Apple isn't phasing out the Mac mini with the debut of the Mac Studio, and a new version is still in the works. The Mac Studio uses the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra chips, but for the next Mac mini, 9to5...
Read Full Article235 comments
Apple iPhone13 family lineup 220308 2

Apple Unveils New iPhone 13 'Green' and iPhone 13 Pro 'Alpine Green' Colors

Tuesday March 8, 2022 10:09 am PST by
Apple debuted two new iPhone 13 colors at its "Peek Performance" digital event today, offering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in a new "green" and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in "alpine green." "People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we're excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors on the...
Read Full Article51 comments
f1646764298

Apple Announces 'M1 Ultra' Chip With 20-Core CPU, Up to 64-Core GPU, and Support for 128GB of Memory

Tuesday March 8, 2022 10:28 am PST by
Apple today announced the M1 Ultra chip, the third iteration to the M1 family, and it represents the next "breakthrough" for Apple Silicon. M1 Ultra consists of two M1 Max chips connected with die-to-die technology called "UltraFusion." The new highest-end chip of Apple Silicon features 114 billion transistors, with higher support for bandwidth memory at 800GB/s. "M1 Ultra is another...
Read Full Article105 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Third-Generation iPhone SE Features Increased 4GB of RAM

Wednesday March 9, 2022 11:15 am PST by
Apple this week unveiled a third-generation iPhone SE, with key new features being an A15 chip, 5G support, longer battery life, camera enhancements, and more durable glass. While not advertised by Apple, the new iPhone SE also features more RAM. With assistance from developer Moritz Sternemann, MacRumors has confirmed that the third-generation iPhone SE features 4GB of RAM, compared to 3GB...
Read Full Article88 comments