PSA: Studio Display Stands Are Not Interchangeable

Apple's new Studio Display comes with three different mounting options - a normal stand that only tilts, a tilt and height-adjustable stand, and a VESA mounting adapter. What's crucial to note is that the stands are built into the display and, thus, are not interchangeable.



When placing an order for the Studio Display, Apple warns that "each stand or mount adapter is built in. They are not interchangeable, so it's important to consider your workspace needs at the time of purchase."

The standard stand and VESA mount adapter come at no additional cost to the $1599 or nano-texture-based $1899 Studio Display, while the tilt and height-adjustable stand will increase the price of the Studio Display by $399.

The standard tilt-only display provides 30 degrees of tilt, with 5 degrees of downward tilt and 25 degrees upwards. The tilt and height-adjustable stand includes the same 30 degrees of tilt flexibility, alongside adjusting the height by as much as 105mm.

The Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio were made available for pre-order yesterday and will be available on March 18.