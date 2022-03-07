Chrome Now Scores Faster Than Safari in Speedometer Benchmark

Google today announced that updates made to the Chrome browser have improved performance on Apple's Macs, with Google Chrome earning a score over 300 on the Speedometer benchmark that evaluates the responsiveness of a browser.



In a post on the Chromium blog, Google explains the technological improvements that have been introduced over the past months to make Chrome the "fastest possible browser." Google says that in the M99 release of Chrome, which is the newest version, it was able to "substantially" increase browser speeds across all major platforms.

Building on many performance changes over the last year, we enabled ThinLTO in M99, a build optimization technique that prioritizes code focused on browser speed. The result? An additional across-the-board speed bump that makes Chrome 7 percent faster than Safari.

Since Chrome launched for M1 Macs in late 2020, optimizations have made the browser 43 percent faster in 15 months. According to Google, Chrome is now 15 percent faster than Safari when it comes to graphics performance, and the company says it will continue to invest in innovative features that "push the performance of Chrome."