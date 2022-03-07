Apple TV+ Launching for Comcast Xfinity Customers Starting Today
Apple and Comcast today announced that Apple TV+ will be available across Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV on all eligible devices starting today and in the coming days.
As part of the expansion of TV+ across Comcast services, Apple will be offering Xfinity customers access to the "first seasons of many of its most popular shows, as well as the blockbuster Apple Original film “Greyhound" for free, without any sign up required.
Customers who are not currently subscribed to Apple TV+ will be able to receive a three-month free trial of the streaming platform when they sign up on their Xfinity device by April 25.
Apple TV+'s expansion to Comcast services was teased by the company's CEO in October. "Our work with Comcast lights up that experience for tens of millions of new devices, and we are thrilled that so many Comcast customers have a compelling way to enjoy their new favorite shows on Apple TV+," said Peter Stern, Apple's vice president of services.
