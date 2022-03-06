Apple Completed Development on External Display 'Months Ago,' Could Launch During Tuesday's 'Peek Performance' Event

by

Apple completed work on an external display "months ago" and has since planned to launch it shortly after the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his latest Power On newsletter.
Pro Display XDR Red
Apple is rumored to be working on two external displays, one being a direct successor to the high-end Pro Display XDR and a more affordable consumer-level display. According to Gurman, Apple completed development on a next-generation external display "months ago" and planned to launch it shortly after it debuted its latest MacBook Pros in October 2021.

Apple is expected to announce a new high-end and redesigned Mac mini during Tuesday's "Peek performance" event, and the launch of a new affordable external display alongside it seems logical. The display could cost around half of the Pro Display XDR, placing it around $2,500.

A report this week from 9to5Mac suggested that Apple is working on a display with a 7K resolution and an A13 chip built-in. That display, however, is apparently separate from the more affordable option the company has been working on.

Alongside a new ‌Mac mini‌ and the possibility of a new external display, Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone SE and iPad Air with 5G and faster performance, an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Apple silicon chip, and a possible "wildcard" product announcement.

CalMin
CalMin
13 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Come on Apple. Release these things already and take my money.
ThisBougieLife
ThisBougieLife
12 minutes ago at 07:19 am
At that price, the “affordable” one better be 27” and mini-LED…
cloudphrenia
cloudphrenia
11 minutes ago at 07:20 am
lol "new affordable external display...$2,500"
Scipster
Scipster
10 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Does this include the stand?
