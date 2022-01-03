Apple's New Standalone Monitor Could Be Around Half the Price of the Pro Display XDR

Apple's rumored new consumer-oriented standalone monitor could appear this year and come in at around the $2,500 price mark, based on comments made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his first "Power On" newsletter of 2022, Gurman says the new monitor is "destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR," which he's "hoping" launches sometime this year.



Speaking of Macs and iPads, I'm hoping Apple's next external monitor — destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR — launches in the coming year.

Apple is believed to be developing a lower-priced external monitor that would be sold alongside its high-end Pro Display XDR, which costs $4,999 before factoring in the optional $999 stand.

Taking that into consideration, Gurman's wording suggests he's confident the new display will be somewhere around the $2,500 price mark, although he appears to be less bullish about it being released this year.

Gurman first reported on Apple's development of a standalone display in January 2021, and suggest it will be a consumer-oriented successor to Apple's previous Thunderbolt Display, which was introduced in 2011 for $999 and discontinued in 2016.

In the December edition of his newsletter, Gurman used his Q&A section to double down on his belief that Apple is readying the new display, which he predicted would be a "hot seller for those looking to add a larger screen to their new MacBook Pro without spending the equivalent of a luxury car down payment on the Pro Display XDR."

In related rumors, Twitter-based leaker @dylandkt last month claimed LG is developing three new standalone displays that may end up being for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch ‌iMac‌, and a 32-inch model that may be a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip.

In Gurman's latest newsletter, the well-connected journalist also covered his other expectations for new upcoming Apple products in the year ahead, which we've summarized separately.