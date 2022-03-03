Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Connectivity to Cover 175 Million People by End of 2022

Verizon today announced that it is ahead of schedule with its rollout of 5G Ultra Wideband technology, and that the faster speed 5G will cover 175 million people by the end of the year.



Both Verizon and AT&T were able to expand their 5G networks in January with the deployment of C-Band 5G spectrum. Verizon pledged to bring 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity to 1,700 cities in January, covering over 100 million people. Verizon says that its accelerated goal of reaching 175 million people at the end of 2022 has been made possible by "the incredible pace of deployment achieved by Verizon's network engineering team."

5G Ultra Wideband from Verizon is up to 10x faster than LTE speeds and can hit speeds of more than a gigabit per second.

Verizon today also announced a new "+play" feature for subscribers, offering a "direct-to-consumer platform" to allow users to discover, purchase, and manage their favorite subscriptions in one place, similar to Apple TV Channels. Verizon customers will have access to exclusive deals through partnerships with Disney+, Netflix, Peloton, and others. +play is set to launch later this year.