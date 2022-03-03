Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Connectivity to Cover 175 Million People by End of 2022
Verizon today announced that it is ahead of schedule with its rollout of 5G Ultra Wideband technology, and that the faster speed 5G will cover 175 million people by the end of the year.
Both Verizon and AT&T were able to expand their 5G networks in January with the deployment of C-Band 5G spectrum. Verizon pledged to bring 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity to 1,700 cities in January, covering over 100 million people. Verizon says that its accelerated goal of reaching 175 million people at the end of 2022 has been made possible by "the incredible pace of deployment achieved by Verizon's network engineering team."
5G Ultra Wideband from Verizon is up to 10x faster than LTE speeds and can hit speeds of more than a gigabit per second.
Verizon today also announced a new "+play" feature for subscribers, offering a "direct-to-consumer platform" to allow users to discover, purchase, and manage their favorite subscriptions in one place, similar to Apple TV Channels. Verizon customers will have access to exclusive deals through partnerships with Disney+, Netflix, Peloton, and others. +play is set to launch later this year.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to...
Update: We now have invites for a March 8 event! Apple uncharacteristically sent them out less than a week ahead of the event. Invites for Apple's widely expected spring event could be sent out tomorrow if recent reports prove to be correct.
In early February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was planning to host a special event on Tuesday, March 8. Gurman then reiterated the ...
Monday February 28, 2022 7:12 am PST by Sami Fathi
When Phil Schiller introduced the Lightning connector at the unveiling of the iPhone 5 in September 2012, he called it "a modern connector for the next decade," and with that 10-year mark coming up later this year, questions remain over what the future of the iPhone looks like and whether or not that future will include a Lightning port, or perhaps no port at all.
Every iPhone since the...
Apple is rumored to be introducing an upgraded version of the iPhone SE as soon as March 8, the prospective date of the company's first event of 2022. The new iPhone SE is expected to be priced at $399 and it will be replacing the current iPhone SE, but will Apple keep the older model around and drop the price as it sometimes does when new iPhones come out?
In his most recent "Power On"...
A YouTuber has successfully made the M1 Mac mini 78% smaller and added MagSafe in a unique DIY project, highlighting Apple's iterative approach to the current entry-level Mac mini ahead of the expected launch of a redesigned high-end model.
When Apple introduced the M1 Mac mini in November 2020, it retained the exact same unibody design that the company has used since 2010. Subsequent teardow...
This year's Apple Watch Series 8 will include major updates in the area of activity tracking and a faster chip that will power all of Apple's smartwatch models in a new-look lineup, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
Apple is believed to be bringing three new Apple Watch models to customers in 2022, including the Apple Watch Series 8, an updated Apple Watch SE, and ...
Apple today confirmed that it has stopped all product sales from its online website in Russia, which means customers in Russia can no longer purchase Macs, iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. Attempting to make a purchase from the Russia store results in a "delivery unavailable" result when trying to add a product to the online cart.
Sales have been halted following a plea last week...
Samsung's Galaxy S22 devices appear to be more prone to damage when dropped than Apple's iPhone 13 models, according to drop tests conducted by Allstate Protection Plans. With major new smartphone releases, Allstate does the same set of drop tests to determine the degree of front, back, and side damage when a device hits the ground, and the testing indicates the iPhone's design is more durable. ...