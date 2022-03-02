Apple's March 8 'Peek Performance' Event Page Features Animated AR Logo

Apple today announced that its first event of 2022 will take place on Tuesday, March 8. Featuring the tagline "Peek Performance," the event is now featured on Apple's events website, and if you visit the page on an iPhone or iPad, you can see an augmented reality version of the logo Apple created.



Nested Apple icons in shades of yellow, orange, red, pink, and purple are featured in this year's event image, and there is an animated internal effect along with radiating colors along with accompanying music.

Tap on the colorful Apple logo on the page to open Apple's AR viewer, which allows you to scan the area around you and see the animated logo in action. You can also view it in "Object" mode to get a clearer picture of what it looks like.

Apple always creates unique graphics for its events, and each one comes with a morphing augmented reality logo for people to check out.

In addition to adding the Peek Performance event to its webpage, Apple has also uploaded a placeholder video to YouTube, where the event will be livestreamed. People can sign up for reminders to get notified when the event takes place.

Apple's event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 8. In addition to being streamed on YouTube, the event can also be watched through the events webpage and in the Apple TV app. If you're unable to watch, you can tune in to MacRumors on the site or through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account

Rumors suggest the event will focus on 5G connectivity, with Apple bringing 5G to the iPhone SE and the iPad Air. We're also expecting at least one new Mac, and possibilities include the Mac mini and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.