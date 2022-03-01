Deals: Apple's 21.5-Inch iMac Available for $799.99 on Amazon ($299 Off)

Today you can get Apple's 21.5-inch iMac (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $799.99, down from its original price of $1,099.00. This is another Amazon sale price that will not be seen until you head to the checkout screen, at which point a coupon worth $229.01 will be applied.

Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price on the mid-2020 21.5-inch iMac. In January, the iMac hit $599.99, but that sale was extremely limited and did not last long. If you're looking to purchase an iMac for someone who isn't a power user, this is still a solid deal.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.