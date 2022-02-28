You'll Soon Be Able to Watch 10-Minute Videos on TikTok

TikTok is rolling out the ability for users to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes long, an increase from the previous 3-minute time limit imposed on the app, the company has confirmed to TechCrunch.



TikTok has been testing out the feature for several months and is now slowly rolling it out to all users. TikTok has had a history of increasing the maximum time length for videos on the app in an effort to keep pace with the changing dynamics of the content created.

Initially, videos were limited to just 15 seconds, before they were increased to 60 seconds, then 3 minutes, and now 10 minutes. The 10-minute option aims to "unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world," TikTok said.

TikTok users will be notified when they're able to upload 10-minute-long videos, as long as they're running the latest app version.