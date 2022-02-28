You'll Soon Be Able to Watch 10-Minute Videos on TikTok

TikTok is rolling out the ability for users to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes long, an increase from the previous 3-minute time limit imposed on the app, the company has confirmed to TechCrunch.
TikTok has been testing out the feature for several months and is now slowly rolling it out to all users. TikTok has had a history of increasing the maximum time length for videos on the app in an effort to keep pace with the changing dynamics of the content created.
Initially, videos were limited to just 15 seconds, before they were increased to 60 seconds, then 3 minutes, and now 10 minutes. The 10-minute option aims to "unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world," TikTok said.
TikTok users will be notified when they're able to upload 10-minute-long videos, as long as they're running the latest app version.
Instagram has quietly removed the ability for its users to limit their daily usage of the app to less than 30 minutes, reports TechCrunch. In 2018, Instagram introduced options in the app to set a daily time limit, with a reminder to be sent when that time limit is reached – useful for those who want to cut down on their social media usage. Originally, users were able to select a time...
Back in November, camera and drone company DJI released its Action 2 Camera, introducing an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design for accessories, a lighter weight chassis, camera improvements, and other updates for those who want to film their adventures.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with the DJI Action 2 to...
Apple today announced that it will be offering a new Heart Month Activity Challenge next month. Apple Watch users can complete the Activity Challenge by completing 30 minutes in their Exercise ring on February 14 to earn a special award and custom iMessage stickers.
Also starting February 14, Apple Fitness+ will feature a special section of 30-minute energizing workouts, along with a new...
Apple today shared a short movie called "Life is But a Dream," which was created by South Korean film director Park Chan-wook, who is known for "Oldboy," "The Handmaiden," "Lady Vengeance," and more.
The 21 minute film was commissioned by Apple, and it tells the story of an undertaker who needs wood to build a coffin for the savior of his village. He digs up an abandoned grave, awakening the ...
Arun Maini today shared a new iPhone battery life test on his YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss, timing how long all four iPhone 13 models last on a single charge compared to older iPhone models. Maini said all of the iPhones had 100% battery health and were set to an equivalent brightness, and each iPhone was subjected to the same usage.
While the test is not scientific, and might not...
Aerial, the popular open-source screen saver that lets you play Apple TV screen saver videos on Mac, has received an annual update that brings some notable new features and possibilities opened up by macOS Monterey.
First up, Aerial 3 brings full support for all the videos that tvOS 15 brought to Apple TV, including Grand Canyon and Patagonia, but also the latest Iceland and Scotland videos...
Instagram today began rolling out subscription options that are designed to allow Instagram users to pay for exclusive Instagram Live videos and Stories from their preferred creators.
As noted by TechCrunch, Instagram is testing the subscription feature with a selection of 10 U.S. creators, each of whom can choose their subscription price. Subscription pricing ranges from $0.99 per month to...
Apple today shared a pair of iPhone 13 ads highlighting key features like battery life and the durable Ceramic Shield front display. In the first spot, titled "Doin' Laps," a child sets his iPhone 13 up on his bike and then cruises around the neighborhood capturing a long video.
At the end of his journey, which lasts for five hours, the iPhone is still recording and has not run out of...
Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating a fully functioning Mac within a keyboard, reminiscent of home computers of the 80s, such as the Commodore 64 and Sinclair ZX Spectrum.
Image credit: Vissles The concept was revealed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in a new Apple patent application called "Computer in an input device," which describes a thicker Magic Keyboard-style...
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire.
Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Saturday February 26, 2022 11:25 pm PST by Sami Fathi
An image alleged to be the display schematic for the iPhone 14 Pro series has emerged online, offering us a look at the true size of the pill-shaped and circular cutout design expected to debut on the high-end 2022 iPhones in replacement of the notch. The image first emerged on Weibo and was later shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser who claims to have been able to "independently" confirm...
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to repair Face ID on the iPhone XS and newer without having to replace the whole device, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source.
Apple said authorized technicians will soon have access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part containing all Face ID and front camera modules, allowing for...
With only a week and a half to go until Apple's rumored March event, we're still unsure how many Macs we'll be seeing introduced at the event, but it's clear Apple has a bunch of new Mac models in the pipeline. We're of course still expecting a new iPhone SE and updated iPad Air at the event, so we should be seeing some updates for most of Apple's main product segments.
We're also expecting...
Apple requires all apps that browse the web in iOS and iPadOS to use its own browser engine, WebKit, but amid accusations of anti-competitive conduct, should it continue to effectively ban rival browser engines?
Big tech has been gripped by accusations of anti-competitive conduct in recent times, with Chief Executive of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Andrea Coscelli...
Thursday February 24, 2022 7:13 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple is finally catching up to demand for its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with wait times for both models in lower-end configurations substantially improving over the last month in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
As MacRumors reported last month, across Apple's entire MacBook Pro line, customers were facing at least several weeks before they were estimated to...
Back in November, camera and drone company DJI released its Action 2 Camera, introducing an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design for accessories, a lighter weight chassis, camera improvements, and other updates for those who want to film their adventures.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with the DJI Action 2 to...
Top Rated Comments
This is nearly as bad as the initial Instagram pitch of "How can we monetise Twitpic?"