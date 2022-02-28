You'll Soon Be Able to Watch 10-Minute Videos on TikTok

TikTok is rolling out the ability for users to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes long, an increase from the previous 3-minute time limit imposed on the app, the company has confirmed to TechCrunch.

tiktok logo
TikTok has been testing out the feature for several months and is now slowly rolling it out to all users. TikTok has had a history of increasing the maximum time length for videos on the app in an effort to keep pace with the changing dynamics of the content created.

Initially, videos were limited to just 15 seconds, before they were increased to 60 seconds, then 3 minutes, and now 10 minutes. The 10-minute option aims to "unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world," TikTok said.

TikTok users will be notified when they're able to upload 10-minute-long videos, as long as they're running the latest app version.

guerro Avatar
guerro
17 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Thanks for the warning.
RadioHedgeFund Avatar
RadioHedgeFund
10 minutes ago at 08:05 am
So from their initial staff brainstorm of "How can we resurrect Vine?" we are now onto "How can we rip-off YouTube?"

This is nearly as bad as the initial Instagram pitch of "How can we monetise Twitpic?"
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
2 minutes ago at 08:13 am
I thin that too often, social media companies try to be everything at the same time instead of being great for one particular thing. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc. have different purposes, and trying to abstract that creates confusion and useless features. Maybe there is a demand for 10 minutes videos on TikTok, personally I would always go to Youtube for that, I expect TikTok videos to be less than a minute, even less than 30 seconds. As I would always prefer Instagram for stories over Facebook or Twitter. Stop trying to do a one stop social media, people have different needs and some platforms are more suited for their specific needs than others.
