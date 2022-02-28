Microsoft OneDrive Gains Native Support for Apple Silicon Macs

Microsoft has been testing a pre-release Apple silicon version of OneDrive since last year, and now the native version of the app is available for all OneDrive users.



"We're excited to announce that OneDrive sync for macOS will now run natively on Apple silicon. This means that OneDrive will take full advantage of the performance improvements of Apple silicon," Microsoft said in an announcement on the OneDrive blog that was first spotted by XDA Developers.

Microsoft said that the long-awaited feature is generally available starting with build 22.022.

With official support for the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips, the OneDrive app will run faster and more efficiently on the latest Macs as the Rosetta 2 translation software will no longer be required.