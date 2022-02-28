Instagram Head Says iPad App Is Low Priority Because Not Enough People Want It

The head of Instagram has commented on Twitter about the lack of an iPad app for Instagram, saying that while the social media platform is asked about an ‌iPad‌ app a lot, there is still not enough demand to warrant one.



In a Twitter exchange with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Adam Mosseri, who runs Instagram, said his company gets asked about an ‌iPad‌ app a lot, but it's "still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority" adding Instagram hopes to have an ‌iPad‌ app at some point, but the company is currently "very heads down on other things."

Mosseri has commented on the issue in the past, blaming the lack of an Instagram app for ‌iPad‌ on not having enough employees. While there is no official app for Instagram for ‌iPad‌, iPadOS 15 has improved the experience of using the iPhone Instagram app on an ‌iPad‌ since iPhone apps on iPad can now run in landscape mode.