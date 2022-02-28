Instagram Head Says iPad App Is Low Priority Because Not Enough People Want It

The head of Instagram has commented on Twitter about the lack of an iPad app for Instagram, saying that while the social media platform is asked about an iPad app a lot, there is still not enough demand to warrant one.
In a Twitter exchange with YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Adam Mosseri, who runs Instagram, said his company gets asked about an iPad app a lot, but it's "still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority" adding Instagram hopes to have an iPad app at some point, but the company is currently "very heads down on other things."
Apple is exploring the possibility of integrating a fully functioning Mac within a keyboard, reminiscent of home computers of the 80s, such as the Commodore 64 and Sinclair ZX Spectrum.
Image credit: Vissles The concept was revealed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in a new Apple patent application called "Computer in an input device," which describes a thicker Magic Keyboard-style...
If you're a regular internet user you've probably heard of popular web-based daily guessing game Wordle, created by Josh Wardle. The game, which is entirely free to play, was introduced last fall and has been spreading like wildfire.
Wordle asks players to guess a five letter word by identifying which letters are in the word and are located in the right location. Players get six guesses per...
Saturday February 26, 2022 11:25 pm PST by Sami Fathi
An image alleged to be the display schematic for the iPhone 14 Pro series has emerged online, offering us a look at the true size of the pill-shaped and circular cutout design expected to debut on the high-end 2022 iPhones in replacement of the notch. The image first emerged on Weibo and was later shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser who claims to have been able to "independently" confirm...
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to repair Face ID on the iPhone XS and newer without having to replace the whole device, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source.
Apple said authorized technicians will soon have access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part containing all Face ID and front camera modules, allowing for...
With only a week and a half to go until Apple's rumored March event, we're still unsure how many Macs we'll be seeing introduced at the event, but it's clear Apple has a bunch of new Mac models in the pipeline. We're of course still expecting a new iPhone SE and updated iPad Air at the event, so we should be seeing some updates for most of Apple's main product segments.
We're also expecting...
Apple requires all apps that browse the web in iOS and iPadOS to use its own browser engine, WebKit, but amid accusations of anti-competitive conduct, should it continue to effectively ban rival browser engines?
Big tech has been gripped by accusations of anti-competitive conduct in recent times, with Chief Executive of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Andrea Coscelli...
Thursday February 24, 2022 7:13 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple is finally catching up to demand for its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with wait times for both models in lower-end configurations substantially improving over the last month in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.
As MacRumors reported last month, across Apple's entire MacBook Pro line, customers were facing at least several weeks before they were estimated to...
Back in November, camera and drone company DJI released its Action 2 Camera, introducing an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design for accessories, a lighter weight chassis, camera improvements, and other updates for those who want to film their adventures.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we went hands-on with the DJI Action 2 to...
Top Rated Comments
How would they even know without even providing one. I doubt people are going to write them like "dear Meta leaders, can you please make an Instagram App for iPad for me. Thank you very much!"