iPhone Apps on iPadOS 15 Now Run in Landscape

by

As spotted on Reddit, iPhone apps running on iPadOS 15 now run in landscape orientation rather than in portrait, as previously on iPadOS. This means that popular apps such as Instagram that have yet to release a native iPad app can run in landscape mode, with black bars on either side.

iphone apps lancscape mode
Users can continue to use the app in portrait mode if they wish, but the default has been switched to opening in landscape or whichever orientation the ‌iPad‌ is in when first opening the app.

Alongside this new change, iPadOS 15 also features the ability to place widgets anywhere on the Home Screen, improvements to multitasking, and more. iPadOS 15 is currently in beta testing and will ship to all users alongside iOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS Monterey, and tvOS 15 this fall.

Top Rated Comments

fenderbass146 Avatar
fenderbass146
1 hour ago at 09:46 am
THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!
Score: 12 Votes
esposimi Avatar
esposimi
1 hour ago at 09:48 am
It's embarrassing that Instagram still does not have a native iPad app
Score: 10 Votes
macduke Avatar
macduke
53 minutes ago at 10:08 am
I want iPhone apps for slide over.
Score: 5 Votes
bsamcash Avatar
bsamcash
50 minutes ago at 10:11 am
It blows me away that this is just now a feature.
Score: 4 Votes
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
45 minutes ago at 10:16 am

Wow, what a killer feature! This is the future!
I know you are being sardonic but, it is a nice feature that we should have had several releases ago, in my opinion.
Score: 3 Votes
joecomo Avatar
joecomo
45 minutes ago at 10:16 am
they could offer iPhone Apps as a widget - make the best out of the small UI and the big iPad Screen
Score: 3 Votes
iOS 15 icon mock banner

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Monday June 7, 2021 12:02 pm PDT by
Following the conclusion of today's keynote event that saw the unveiling of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple has made the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 available to developers for testing purposes. Registered developers can download the profile for the first iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates...
Apple iPadPro iPadOS15 springboard widgets 060721 big

Apple Introduces iPadOS 15: First Look at New Features

Monday June 7, 2021 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled iPadOS 15, its next-generation operating system for iPad that introduces a slew of new features like widgets on the Home Screen, an iPhone-style App Library, new multi-tasking features, and more. Here's a rundown of what to expect. Widgets Like iOS 14, iPadOS 15 lets users place widgets anywhere on their Home Screen pages and among their apps. Widgets are also...
iPadOS Widgets

iPadOS 15 Features Widgets Anywhere on Home Screen and App Library

Monday June 7, 2021 10:59 am PDT by
Apple today announced iPadOS 15, which introduces the ability to place widgets anywhere on the Home Screen and includes an App Library, a feature first introduced in iOS 14. Widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any page of the Home Screen, providing useful information to users at a glance. Widgets on iPad also get a new larger format to make better use of the device's larger screen. ...
swift playgrounds app swift ui

iPadOS 15 Allows You to Build iPhone and iPad Apps on an iPad

Monday June 7, 2021 11:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced that iPadOS 15 features the ability to build iPhone and iPad apps directly on the iPad in the Swift Playgrounds app. In iPadOS 15, Swift Playgrounds features the ability to create iPhone and iPad apps using Swift UI. Swift Playgrounds app project packages can also be opened and edited in Xcode on a Mac, giving users the option to develop apps across the iPad and Mac. ...
iOS 15 icon mock in article

Bloomberg: iPadOS 15 to Feature Improved Multitasking, Redesigned Notification Banner for iOS 15

Saturday June 5, 2021 6:38 am PDT by
iPadOS 15 will include improvements to the way users manage multiple apps open at once, in addition to a redesigned incoming notification banner that will also debut in iOS 15, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In an overview report of what to expect from Apple at its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Gurman reiterates his previous reporting while also providing a few additional ...
14

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.7 to Developers

Wednesday June 2, 2021 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates. iOS and iPadOS 14.7 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. The new iOS and iPadOS 14.7 updates may be focused on...
app store widget

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Gain New App Store, Find My, Contacts, Sleep, Game Center and Mail Widgets

Monday June 7, 2021 1:43 pm PDT by
The iOS and iPadOS 15 updates that were released today introduce several expanded widget options, which can be used on the Home Screen or in the Today section of the Notification Center on the iPhone and iPad. Apple has created several new widgets for Apple products and services, as listed below: Find My - Track your friends and personal items from the Home Screen. Contacts -...
low power mode iphone

Apple Brings Low Power Mode to Mac and iPad With macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15

Monday June 7, 2021 12:44 pm PDT by
The macOS 12 Monterey and iPadOS 15 updates that Apple introduced today bring a key iPhone feature over to the Mac and iPad -- Low Power Mode. On Apple's Monterey page that breaks down all of the new updates, there's a listing for Low Power Mode. According to Apple, Low Power Mode on Mac reduces the system clock speed and the display brightness in order to extend your battery life even...
watch face watchos8

Apple Bringing New Portrait Mode Photo Watch Face to watchOS 8

Monday June 7, 2021 11:25 am PDT by
In watchOS 8, Apple has redesigned the Photos watch face on Apple Watch, adding a special layout that generates a more depth-like, layered look when viewing Portrait Mode pictures. When viewing photos shot in Portrait Mode on iPhone, the new Photos watch face can generate an animated three-dimensional effect, activated by turning the Digital Crown on Apple...
iOS 14 on iPhone feature emergency

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14.6 to Developers

Friday April 30, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, one week after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14.6 updates. iOS and iPadOS 14.6 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or iPad. iOS and iPadOS 14.6 appear to be more minor changes focusing on...
