Deals: Save on Charging Accessories Including Portable Generators and MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Chargers

Today we're tracking a trio of charging deals from companies including Bluetti, Nimble, and Hyper. These discounts can help you save on powerful portable generators, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and USB-C charging accessories.

Bluetti

Bluetti has kicked off its Spring Sale this week, offering savings on its line of high-capacity portable generators. All of these can be found on Amazon, with up to $200 in savings across the sale. Note that two of the generators require you to clip an on-page coupon to see the sales.



Nimble

At Nimble, you can get the APOLLO Wireless Bundle for $37.49, down from $49.95. This 25 percent off sale will only last through the end of February, and it doesn't require any discount code to apply.



The APOLLO Wireless Bundle includes the APOLLO Wireless Pad and a 20W USB-C Wall Charger. The accessory is compatible with Apple products like iPhone 13, AirPods, and AirPods Pro. It's compatible with MagSafe, supporting easy magnetic alignment with iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the new AirPods Pro.

Nimble's accessory features an anti-slip surface made from recycled silicone, and an ultra-thin design with a total surface area of 3.78 inches. All of Nimble's products are made with certified recycled materials, including plastic-free packaging.



Hyper

Hyper's Presidents' Day sale is still going on today, and it offers a bundle of the HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub and HyperJuice GaN 100W Charger for $139.99, down from $199.98. This sale will run through February 27, and it doesn't require a discount code.



The HyperDrive DUO 7-in-2 USB-C Hub is a 7-port hub that fits into the newest MacBook Pro's USB-C ports with a magnetic grip. In terms of ports it has HDMI, USB-C (2x), USB-A (2x), SD, and MicroSD.

The HyperJuice GaN 100W Charger includes four total ports (2x USB-c and 2x USB-A) in a small form factor. It features a foldable wall plug and international converters for travel, including EU, UK, and AU pin converters.

