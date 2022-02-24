Apple Starting to Catch Up to 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Demand Four Months After Launch

Apple is finally catching up to demand for its latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with wait times for both models in lower-end configurations substantially improving over the last month in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.



As MacRumors reported last month, across Apple's entire MacBook Pro line, customers were facing at least several weeks before they were estimated to receive either their 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro. Since then, Apple has significantly caught up with demand, as now, customers can get their hands on either model in their baseline configurations in two weeks or less.

Compared to just a few weeks ago when both baseline models of the 14-inch and 16-inch laptops were seeing wait times of six to eight weeks, estimated deliveries for both with the M1 Pro chip are now just five to seven days or up to at least two weeks, at the time of writing. However, the supply improvement stops short with only the ‌M1 Pro‌ chip, as M1 Max configurations of both sizes remain limited, with estimates indicating orders won’t arrive until at least early April.