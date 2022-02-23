Deals: Apple's M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) on Sale for All-Time Low Price of $1,349.99 in Every Color

Amazon today expanded its sale on the 24-inch M1 iMac (8-core GPU, 256GB) to include more colors, available for $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale price won't be seen until you add the iMac to your cart and receive an automatic coupon.

Colors available at this sale price include Blue, Green, Silver, Pink, Orange, Purple, and Yellow. If you don't see the coupon on the listing, be sure the iMac is sold by Amazon on the right side of the screen. If not, you can switch to Amazon's listing by clicking on the "New and Used" button to see every listing.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

This sale is a match of the previous all-time low price seen on the 8-core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac, and it's the first time we've seen every color available at a discount.

The entry-level 7-core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac is also on sale for $1,229.00, down from $1,299.00. This is a second-best price, and it's only available in Silver as of writing. You can find the same sale matched at B&H Photo this week as well.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.