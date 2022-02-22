Apple Ending Mask Mandates in Many Stores, Plans to Reintroduce In-Person Classes

Apple is no longer requiring customers to wear masks when visiting Apple Stores in many locations across the United States, reports Bloomberg. Apple has dropped mask mandates following changes in local guidelines and a reduction in COVID-19 cases.



Employees have been informed of the mask updates, and Apple has also updated its website to provide details on which locations are no longer requiring masks. Apple is still recommending that customers wear masks, and Apple employees need to continue to wear masks at this time.

Masks are still required in states and regions with stricter mask guidelines, such as Hawaii, Illinois, Oregon, Washington, and select areas in California. Apple will continue to update its mask mandates as local requirements change.

Apple's store website says that "face masks are required while visiting this location" if customers need to wear a mask. For stores where it's optional, Apple's messaging says that face masks are recommended, and in other areas where vaccines are required for visiting indoor locations maskless, Apple makes it clear that masks are optional for those who are vaccinated.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is also preparing for the return of in-person "Today at Apple" classes at its retail stores. In some locations, in-person classes will be available as early as this week, while other stores will restart classes in March.