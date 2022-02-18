Deals: Get Apple's 14-Inch 1TB MacBook Pro for All-Time Low Price of $2,249.99 ($249 Off)
Amazon today has Apple's 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-core GPU, 1TB SSD) for $2,249.99 with on-page coupon, down from $2,499.00. This sale is available in both Silver and Space Gray, and you won't see the sale price until you reach the checkout screen due to the automatic on-page coupon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
With the coupon, this deal takes a total of $249 off the original price of this 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro. To date this is the best discount that we've ever tracked on this model, and only Amazon is reaching this low of a price at this time.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
