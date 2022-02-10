Android Apple Music Beta Code Refers to Unreleased 'Apple Classical' App

Apple's latest Apple Music beta app for Android may have revealed the name of the company's forthcoming app dedicated to classical music, suggesting a release might not be too far away.



Last year, Apple announced the purchase of classical music streaming service Primephonic, which features search and browse functionality specially optimized for classical music.

Apple said that the best elements of Primephonic would become a part of ‌‌Apple Music‌, providing subscribers with an improved classical music experience.

The company also said it would also launch a new ‌Apple Music‌ app in 2022 dedicated to classical music, combining Primephonic's user interface and specializations for classical music with ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ and features such as Lossless and Spatial Audio.

The name of the forthcoming dedicated app was not mentioned at the time. However, lines of code discovered by 9to5Google in the ‌Apple Music‌ beta on Android suggest it could be called "Apple Classical," with the code string referring to the ability to open a compatible track directly in the optimized service.

Apple recently advertised a job for a UX Designer to work on the new standalone music app. According to the job description, the candidate would be expected to "provide UX expertise and new perspectives specifically for Primephonic" in order to help realize a distinct experience for classical music that would include "visual, audial, and haptic" aspects.

While the job listing suggested that the Primephonic brand will persist in some form as part of Apple's classical offering, it could well exist as a sub-section of the service under an umbrella name, and "Apple Classical" would seem to fit the bill.

Earlier this week, Apple made another music-related financial move by acquiring AI Music, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized soundtracks and adaptive music.