Android Apple Music Beta Code Refers to Unreleased 'Apple Classical' App

Apple's latest Apple Music beta app for Android may have revealed the name of the company's forthcoming app dedicated to classical music, suggesting a release might not be too far away.

apple music android listen now
Last year, Apple announced the purchase of classical music streaming service Primephonic, which features search and browse functionality specially optimized for classical music.

Apple said that the best elements of Primephonic would become a part of ‌‌Apple Music‌, providing subscribers with an improved classical music experience.

The company also said it would also launch a new ‌Apple Music‌ app in 2022 dedicated to classical music, combining Primephonic's user interface and specializations for classical music with ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ and features such as Lossless and Spatial Audio.

The name of the forthcoming dedicated app was not mentioned at the time. However, lines of code discovered by 9to5Google in the ‌Apple Music‌ beta on Android suggest it could be called "Apple Classical," with the code string referring to the ability to open a compatible track directly in the optimized service.

Apple recently advertised a job for a UX Designer to work on the new standalone music app. According to the job description, the candidate would be expected to "provide UX expertise and new perspectives specifically for Primephonic" in order to help realize a distinct experience for classical music that would include "visual, audial, and haptic" aspects.

While the job listing suggested that the Primephonic brand will persist in some form as part of Apple's classical offering, it could well exist as a sub-section of the service under an umbrella name, and "Apple Classical" would seem to fit the bill.

Earlier this week, Apple made another music-related financial move by acquiring AI Music, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized soundtracks and adaptive music.

Gurman: Apple Event on March 8, At Least Four M2 Macs to Launch Later This Year

Sunday February 6, 2022 6:22 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's...
Read Full Article255 comments
Apple Tap to Pay iPhone

Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay' Feature Allowing iPhones to Accept Contactless Payments Without Additional Hardware

Tuesday February 8, 2022 7:11 am PST by
Apple today announced plans to introduce a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow compatible iPhones to accept payments via Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, with no additional hardware required. Apple said the feature will launch in the U.S. later this year and will allow merchants to accept contactless payments through supported iOS apps...
Read Full Article152 comments
macbook pro 13 inch banner

MacBook Pro With Next-Gen M2 Chip Coming Next Month, Supply Chain Report Claims

Tuesday February 8, 2022 2:19 am PST by
Apple will launch its first MacBook Pro featuring a second-generation M2 Apple silicon processor at its spring event next month, according to a new supply chain report today. DigiTimes reports that Apple's supply chain partners kept production lines running during the Lunar New Year holiday for the new MacBook Pro, which is set to launch in "early March," according to the publication's...
Read Full Article169 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.4 Beta 2: Face ID Updates, Tap to Pay Code and More

Tuesday February 8, 2022 1:12 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, and while there aren't as many new features as we got in the first betas, there are some notable additions and changes worth highlighting. Tap to Pay on iPhone With the second beta of iOS 15.4, Apple introduced support for the "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that is designed to allow...
Read Full Article49 comments
caldigit thunderbolt 4 dock

CalDigit's New Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook Pro Features 18 Ports

Tuesday February 8, 2022 8:15 am PST by
CalDigit today introduced its new Thunderbolt Station 4 dock with 18 ports, which it claims is the most on any Thunderbolt dock ever. The dock features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, with one of them providing up to 98W of pass-through charging to compatible Macs, including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The dock is also equipped with three USB-C ports (3.2 Gen 2), five USB-A ports...
Read Full Article165 comments
macbook pro 2021 notch feature

Technology to Embed Face ID into MacBook Displays 'Doesn't Exist,' Says Gurman

Monday February 7, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple's first Mac with Face ID is unlikely to be a MacBook because the technology necessary to embed the authentication hardware into a thin notebook display still doesn't exist, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Gurman's latest thoughts on the subject appeared in the Q&A section of his latest "Power On" newsletter. On whether Face ID will ever come to the Mac,...
Read Full Article270 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Preparing for Driver's Licenses on iPhone in iOS 15.4 Beta

Tuesday February 8, 2022 12:01 pm PST by
One major iOS 15 feature that we are still waiting for is the ability to add a driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch in participating U.S. states. Apple's website says this feature is coming in early 2022. In the meantime, Apple continues to prepare for the feature's impending launch. In the second beta of iOS 15.4 seeded today, MacRumors contributor Ste...
Read Full Article64 comments