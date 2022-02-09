MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro to Celebrate the Launch of 'RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone'

by

We've teamed up with WIMO Games to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro to celebrate the launch of strategy board game RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone, which came out recently and can be downloaded from the App Store.


RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone is a tabletop-style strategy game where the goal is to roll the dice to move across the board, engaging in battles, buying goods from merchants, and completing quests.

In the game's story, the people of Whitestone are under attack and it's up to the player to lead heroes into battle against orcs, elves, and goblins to restore peace.

dice giveaway 1
Gameplay consists of rolling dice to move around the board, and then there are also dice-based battles where an element of luck determines the attack you perform and the damage that you do. You can choose the attack to perform, and you will be able to select from various hero options.

dice giveaway 2
Battles will reward you with gold and experience for leveling up your heroes, and there are different classes to work with. There are paladins, wizards, and rogues to choose from. In addition to defeating standard enemies, the game offers boss battles, dungeon crawls, hero gauntlet battles, and even player vs. player encounters. Gamers can join guilds to team up and fight in PvP arenas, and collaborate with friends to fight formidable enemies.

dice giveaway 3
RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone is a free-to-play game so it doesn't cost anything to download, but there is an energy system that limits gameplay. There are in-app purchases to add additional energy, but it regenerates throughout the day as well so it can be played with no monetary investment.

dice giveaway 4
RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone can be downloaded on the iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and one lucky MacRumors reader will win an ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ to play the game. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ is Apple's latest flagship device, with the winner able to choose color.

To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

RPG Dice Giveaway
The contest will run from today (February 9) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 9 through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 16. The winner will be chosen randomly on February 16 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: giveaway

