Deals: Get Up to $149 Off Apple's 2021 iPad Pro Tablets, Starting at $999 for 12.9-Inch

Today we're tracking a collection of iPad Pro discounts from Amazon and B&H Photo, offering up to $100 off 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. One of the most notable discounts is on the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, available for $999.00, down from $1,099.00.

This deal has been one of the most consistent offers on the entire 2021 iPad Pro lineup for a few weeks now, and it's an all-time low price on this model. Below we've listed every current iPad Pro discount you can find across Amazon and B&H Photo, with a few more record low prices available.

