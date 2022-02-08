Deals: Get Up to $149 Off Apple's 2021 iPad Pro Tablets, Starting at $999 for 12.9-Inch
Today we're tracking a collection of iPad Pro discounts from Amazon and B&H Photo, offering up to $100 off 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. One of the most notable discounts is on the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, available for $999.00, down from $1,099.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This deal has been one of the most consistent offers on the entire 2021 iPad Pro lineup for a few weeks now, and it's an all-time low price on this model. Below we've listed every current iPad Pro discount you can find across Amazon and B&H Photo, with a few more record low prices available.
- 11-inch 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,349.99, down from $1,499.00 ($149 off, lowest ever)
- 11-inch 2TB Wi-Fi - $1,799.00, down from $1,899.00 ($100 off)
- 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi - $999.00, down from $1,099.00 ($100 off, lowest ever) [matched at B&H]
- 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi - $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00 ($100 off) [matched at B&H]
- 12.9-inch 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,299.99, down from $1,399.00 ($99 off)
- 12.9-inch 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,649.99, down from $1,799.00 ($149 off)
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
Popular Stories
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's...
Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year.
Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature...
Apple is planning to unveil an updated version of the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad Air at an event that's set to take place in March, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is said to be targeting Tuesday, March 8 for the iPhone SE event. As we have heard several times before, the new iPhone SE will look similar to the 2020 version that's modeled after the iPhone 8, but it will feature...
Apple suppliers have started production of a new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara.
Citing reliable sources in China, the report claims that the new iPhone SE will retain the same chassis design as the current model released in 2020, and the device will apparently continue to lack support for MagSafe accessories. Key features of...
Apple's first Mac with Face ID is unlikely to be a MacBook because the technology necessary to embed the authentication hardware into a thin notebook display still doesn't exist, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
Gurman's latest thoughts on the subject appeared in the Q&A section of his latest "Power On" newsletter. On whether Face ID will ever come to the Mac,...