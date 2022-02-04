MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Tech Folio and Tech Pocket From WaterField Designs

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Tech Folio Brief that will come with matching Leather Cord Organizer Clips and Tech Pocket.

tech folio 1
Priced starting at $359, the Tech Folio Brief is a compact carry-all that's perfect for Apple's MacBooks, iPads, and other accessories. The Tech Folio is available in 14 and 16-inch sizes, with the 14-inch size ideal for Apple's 13 and 14-inch MacBook Pro models and the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, while the 16-inch size is designed for the 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.


WaterField Designs makes a whole range of bags that are packed with pockets and storage space, and the Tech Folio is no exception. It's divided into sections that can hold all kinds of things.

tech folio 2
The padded briefcase section is deep enough to hold two laptops, a water bottle, documents, and other accessories. It can be zipped down halfway so it's easy to get at what's inside, and if you want to lock up the contents, there's a double zipper that fits a small lock. When not filled with a laptop, the sides collapse in for a slimmer look.

tech folio 3
Along with the briefcase section, there's a tech section with multiple pockets for holding cables, power adapters, mice, battery packs, AirPods and other earbuds, plus other items you might need. This section zips open flat for easier access.

tech folio 4
The Tech Folio is available in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with full grain leather accents. The 14-inch version is 6.5 inches wide, 10.5 inches tall, and it has a 15.65 liter capacity. The 16-inch version measures in at 15.75 inches wide, 11.5 inches high, and it has a capacity of 19.29 liters.

tech folio 5
WaterField Designs has lots of other accessories, and the Tech Folio can be ordered with matching Leather Cord Organizer Clips. As the name suggests, the clips are designed to hold cables and cords to keep them wrangled while inside your bag. The clips are priced at $15 and come in a set of four, with color options that include blue, black, chocolate, and crimson leather.

cable organizer waterfield
The Tech Folio in the ‌giveaway‌ will come with the matching cord clips and also a compatible Tech Pocket, which is an accessory pouch that can be used on its own or in another bag. Priced starting at $49, the Tech Pocket is sized to hold dongles, adapters, earbuds, an iPhone, and more.

waterfieldtechpocket
It has an easy access magnetic closure that keeps items secure but provides quick access, plus it features a soft, plush lining to keep your gear from getting scratched and a zippered front pocket for things like keys.

One winner will receive a Tech Folio, Tech Pocket, and Cord Clips from WaterField Designs. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

WaterField Designs Giveaway
The contest will run from today (February 4) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 11. The winner will be chosen randomly on February 11 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

beach bum Avatar
beach bum
14 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Thank you MR! Nice giveaway. Sorry @TheYayAreaLiving ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
13 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Only late by one minute. Darn it! This one is all yours, good job. @beach bum Congratulations!!! ? ?

@jz0309 you need to step up your game. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
13 minutes ago at 09:03 am
I love that style of suede / leather. that company always makes great gear.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
13 minutes ago at 09:03 am
nice ... great giveaway
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
12 minutes ago at 09:04 am

Thank you MR! Nice giveaway. Sorry @TheYayAreaLiving ?
nicely done @beach bum !!! beating the @TheYayAreaLiving ? ... love it!!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
8 minutes ago at 09:08 am

Only late by one minute. Darn it! This one is all yours, good job. @beach bum Congratulations!!! ? ?

@jz0309 you need to step up your game. ?
Yes Ma'm ... and I have no excuse ...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone in box

Man Who Duped Apple into Replacing Fake iPhones for Authentic Devices Worth $1 Million Convicted and Sentenced

Wednesday February 2, 2022 2:24 am PST by
A man has been sentenced to 26 months time served in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to defraud Apple out of more than $1 million by tricking the company into replacing hundreds of fake iPhones with authentic handsets through its warranty program. Haiteng Wu, 32, a Chinese engineering post-graduate residing in McLean, Virginia, immigrated to the United States in 2013 and secured...
Read Full Article81 comments
iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Mini-LED iMac Pro to Launch in Mid-2022, Not Expected at Spring Event

Monday January 31, 2022 10:25 am PST by
Apple's rumored iMac Pro will launch in the summer rather than in the early months of the year, according to display analyst Ross Young. Young, who often provides accurate insight into Apple's display plans, said that he no longer expects the iMac Pro to launch in the spring, and that a "summer" launch seems more likely at this point. Panel shipments are expected to begin in June, and a...
Read Full Article150 comments
google one vpn fixed

Google One VPN Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users

Tuesday February 1, 2022 12:10 pm PST by
Google today announced that its Google One VPN is available to iPhone and iPad users, one and a half years after promising to bring it to iOS devices. The service, which has on Android smartphones and tablets since October 2020, is available for Google One members who have the 2TB Premium plan. Google One Premium is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and in addition to VPN...
Read Full Article108 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Three New iOS Features Expected for iPhones Later This Year

Sunday January 30, 2022 6:12 pm PST by
Apple finally enabled Universal Control in the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas seeded a few days ago, but there are still at least three other features expected to be added to iOS later this year, including support for driver's licenses in the Wallet app. Below, we have listed new features that are planned for future iOS versions, along with a few features that are set to be expanded. Dri...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPad Air Feature 2 teal

Unreleased iPhone, Entry-Level iPad, and iPad Air Imported Into India Ahead of Rumored Spring Launch

Tuesday February 1, 2022 8:56 am PST by
An unreleased iPhone, an entry-level iPad, and what is likely to be the next-generation iPad Air have been imported into India ahead of their expected announcement this spring. Last month, Apple filed two new iPad models and one new iPhone in the Eurasian Economic Commission database with model numbers that do not correlate with any currently released product. Those same model numbers have...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPad Air Feature 2 teal

iPad Air 5 to Offer Long-Overdue Features

Monday January 31, 2022 2:25 am PST by
Apple is poised to launch the fifth-generation iPad Air in the spring, offering an array of features that have largely already come to other iPad models, according to recent reports. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple is planning to give the fifth-generation iPad Air features from the sixth-generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera ...
Read Full Article
m1 mac mini screen

New High-End Mac Mini Rumored to Launch at Spring Apple Event

Wednesday February 2, 2022 2:35 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch a new, high-end Mac mini at an event in the spring, according to recent reports. The release date rumor comes by cross-referencing recent reports from display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, both of whom often provide accurate insights into Apple's plans. In December 2021, Young said that a new iMac Pro model with a mini-LED display was going to...
Read Full Article