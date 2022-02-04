MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Tech Folio and Tech Pocket From WaterField Designs

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Tech Folio Brief that will come with matching Leather Cord Organizer Clips and Tech Pocket.



Priced starting at $359, the Tech Folio Brief is a compact carry-all that's perfect for Apple's MacBooks, iPads, and other accessories. The Tech Folio is available in 14 and 16-inch sizes, with the 14-inch size ideal for Apple's 13 and 14-inch MacBook Pro models and the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, while the 16-inch size is designed for the 15 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

WaterField Designs makes a whole range of bags that are packed with pockets and storage space, and the Tech Folio is no exception. It's divided into sections that can hold all kinds of things.



The padded briefcase section is deep enough to hold two laptops, a water bottle, documents, and other accessories. It can be zipped down halfway so it's easy to get at what's inside, and if you want to lock up the contents, there's a double zipper that fits a small lock. When not filled with a laptop, the sides collapse in for a slimmer look.



Along with the briefcase section, there's a tech section with multiple pockets for holding cables, power adapters, mice, battery packs, AirPods and other earbuds, plus other items you might need. This section zips open flat for easier access.



The Tech Folio is available in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with full grain leather accents. The 14-inch version is 6.5 inches wide, 10.5 inches tall, and it has a 15.65 liter capacity. The 16-inch version measures in at 15.75 inches wide, 11.5 inches high, and it has a capacity of 19.29 liters.



WaterField Designs has lots of other accessories, and the Tech Folio can be ordered with matching Leather Cord Organizer Clips. As the name suggests, the clips are designed to hold cables and cords to keep them wrangled while inside your bag. The clips are priced at $15 and come in a set of four, with color options that include blue, black, chocolate, and crimson leather.



The Tech Folio in the ‌giveaway‌ will come with the matching cord clips and also a compatible Tech Pocket, which is an accessory pouch that can be used on its own or in another bag. Priced starting at $49, the Tech Pocket is sized to hold dongles, adapters, earbuds, an iPhone, and more.



It has an easy access magnetic closure that keeps items secure but provides quick access, plus it features a soft, plush lining to keep your gear from getting scratched and a zippered front pocket for things like keys.

One winner will receive a Tech Folio, Tech Pocket, and Cord Clips from WaterField Designs. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (February 4) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 11. The winner will be chosen randomly on February 11 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.