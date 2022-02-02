Google One Disappears From App Store a Day After VPN Launch

It is not clear why the app has been removed from the App Store at this time, and we've asked both Google and Apple for an explanation.
The app's disappearance comes just a day after Google brought its Google One VPN service to iPhone and iPad users. The VPN functionality is available as part of Google One Premium, priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
Apple finally enabled Universal Control in the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas seeded a few days ago, but there are still at least three other features expected to be added to iOS later this year, including support for driver's licenses in the Wallet app.
Below, we have listed new features that are planned for future iOS versions, along with a few features that are set to be expanded.
Dri...
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined his expectations for new Apple products this year.
Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G and a faster chip, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon this spring, with an Apple Event likely to take place in March or April.
The...
Apple today updated its macOS 12.3 beta release notes to warn macOS Catalina users about a potential boot loop issue when installing the macOS 12.3 or macOS 11.6.4 betas on a separate APFS volume with FileVault enabled.
"If your Mac currently has macOS Catalina installed, installing macOS Monterey 12.3 beta or macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 beta on a volume with FileVault enabled might cause a boot...
Apple's rumored iMac Pro will launch in the summer rather than in the early months of the year, according to display analyst Ross Young.
Young, who often provides accurate insight into Apple's display plans, said that he no longer expects the iMac Pro to launch in the spring, and that a "summer" launch seems more likely at this point. Panel shipments are expected to begin in June, and a...
Apple is poised to launch the fifth-generation iPad Air in the spring, offering an array of features that have largely already come to other iPad models, according to recent reports.
According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple is planning to give the fifth-generation iPad Air features from the sixth-generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera ...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, adding a slew of new features to the latest iOS operating systems. iOS 15.4 is the biggest update that we've had to iOS 15 to date, and it brings Universal Control, Face ID with a mask, new emojis, and tons more.
Face ID With a Mask
With iOS 15.4, there is now an option to unlock your iPhone...
The New York Times today announced that it has purchased popular web-based game "Wordle" for low-seven figures. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle has gained millions of users over the past several months and has become well-known on the internet thanks to its simple score sharing features and straightforward gameplay.
Wardle said in a January interview with TechCrunch that "part of the point"...
Apple released macOS Monterey 12.2 earlier this week, and some Mac users who have installed the software update are experiencing excessive battery drain during sleep mode, seemingly due to Bluetooth accessories frequently waking the computers.
The issue has been reported by users across the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and Twitter over the last several days, but it is unclear how widespread it...
Top Rated Comments
@DaPizzaMan corrections have been made. ?