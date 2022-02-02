Google One Disappears From App Store a Day After VPN Launch

The Google One app for iPhone and iPad appears to have mysteriously disappeared from the App Store this morning, and it is no longer available for download.

google one app
As noted on Reddit, attempting to download the Google One app in the United States and Canada pops up an error message that says "App Not Available."

google one missing
It is not clear why the app has been removed from the ‌App Store‌ at this time, and we've asked both Google and Apple for an explanation.

The app's disappearance comes just a day after Google brought its Google One VPN service to ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ users. The VPN functionality is available as part of Google One Premium, priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

uptownnyc Avatar
uptownnyc
35 minutes ago at 12:10 pm
To be fair, they did say there was only one of them.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Armada2 Avatar
Armada2
37 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
Already got caught tracking with privacy and sharing data...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DaPizzaMan Avatar
DaPizzaMan
30 minutes ago at 12:16 pm

Hahah! What a joke Google tried to play. I'm so glad I didn't download this unprotected VPN service. I just felt like a bunch of data and privacy was at work. It looked sketchy since the beginning.
What does this even mean?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
30 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
Already sold out of every copy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
34 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
28 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Hahah! What a joke Google tried to play. I'm so glad I didn't download this unprotected VPN service. I just felt like a bunch of data and privacy was at risk. It looked sketchy since the beginning.

@DaPizzaMan corrections have been made. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
