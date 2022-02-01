Gucci Releases $980 Case for $549 AirPods Max

If you weren't a fan of Apple's Smart Case that comes with the AirPods Max, high-end luxury brand Gucci is here for you with its own case for the headphones priced at $980.



Gucci's "Ophidia case for ‌AirPods Max‌" is an online exclusive that brings "vintage and contemporary together through its archive-inspired design elements. Playing with the contrast between past and present, the inside of the accessory is printed with 'Hodiernum'—a Latin word that means 'belonging to the present day.'"

Gucci says the case is made from environmentally friendly materials, features a shoulder strap, brown leather details, and a snap button to secure the ‌AirPods Max‌ in place. Like many ‌AirPods Max‌ accessories, Gucci's case exposes the ‌AirPods Max‌'s canopy allowing for easy carrying.

‌AirPods Max‌ is priced at $550, meaning Gucci's case is nearly double the cost of the product it is designed for. Gucci does offer another case for standard headphones that costs $920, but it isn't designed for the ‌AirPods Max‌ specifically.