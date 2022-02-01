Apple Releases watchOS 8.4.1 With Bug Fixes for Apple Watch Series 4 and Later

Apple today released watchOS 8.4.1, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September. watchOS 8.4.1 comes a week after the release of watchOS 8.4, an update that added a fix for an ongoing charging issue.



‌‌watchOS ‌8.4.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, watchOS 8.4.1 introduces unspecified fixes for the Apple Watch Series 4 and later. There is no additional information available on the new software, but if we find out what's addressed, we'll update this article.