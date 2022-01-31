Deals: iPad Air Drops to All-Time Low Price of $499.99 ($99 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has returned to its all-time low price of $499.99 on Amazon today, down from $599.00. This sale is currently only available in Sky Blue, with an estimated delivery of early February.

This is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the iPad Air, and one we haven't seen in a few months. You can find the same sale happening at Best Buy this week as well.

