Deals: iPad Air Drops to All-Time Low Price of $499.99 ($99 Off)
Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has returned to its all-time low price of $499.99 on Amazon today, down from $599.00. This sale is currently only available in Sky Blue, with an estimated delivery of early February.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the iPad Air, and one we haven't seen in a few months. You can find the same sale happening at Best Buy this week as well.
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
