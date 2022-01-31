Deals: Get the 32GB Apple TV 4K for $159.99 ($19 Off)

by

Amazon is offering the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K for $159.99, down from $179.00. This discount will be seen after a $10 coupon is automatically applied at the checkout screen.

apple tv 4k design greenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Today's sale is about $10 off from the all-time low price for the 32GB Apple TV 4K, and it's a match for the best deal seen so far in 2022. The Apple TV 4K is available for the usual free Prime shipping options, and it's in stock and ready to ship today.

$19 OFF
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $159.99

Final price includes $10 taken off at checkout.

You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. We've seen this Apple TV 4K discounted by an additional $10, so this sale is a second-best price. This model is also sold by Amazon, and it's in stock and ready to ship today.

Although the sales on these Apple TV models aren't particularly steep, they are the best offers around and worth checking out if you're still on the market for the newest Apple TV 4K. You can keep an eye out on Apple TV deals in our Best Apple TV 4K Deals guide.

