Deals: Apple's 64GB Cellular iPad Mini 6 Drops to New Low of $599.99

Amazon today introduced a new low price on the 64GB cellular iPad mini 6, available for $599.99, down from $649.00. This sale is only available in purple, and it's shipped and sold directly from Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The previous low price on this model sat around $630, and Amazon is currently the only retailer offering the cellular iPad mini 6 at this price. Delivery estimates provide a window between January 29 and February 2 for most United States residences.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.