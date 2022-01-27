Apple Working on 'Cosmetic Scan' Trade-In Tool for iPhone

Apple is developing a new trade-in tool that will be used to scan the iPhone for cosmetic damage, likely with the aim of generating a more accurate trade-in estimate.



Code for the feature was discovered in the iOS 15.4 beta by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, and it was also highlighted by 9to5Mac. There's not a lot of detail right now, but in a Diagnostic Services section, there are mentions of a Trade-In Tool and Cosmetic Scan, which will also involve a QR code.

We don't know how it works as of yet, but it may allow an ‌iPhone‌ user to take an image scan of their trade-in device to get a close look at scratches, dings, and other cosmetic damage, with the results sent to Apple.

There are no outward-facing signs of this feature available at the current time, but since it's linked to trade-ins, it might be something that we'll see when the iOS 15.4 update is released to the public.