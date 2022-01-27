Apple Reports All-Time Quarterly Revenue Records for iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services

by

Apple today reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which corresponds with the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. Overall, Apple reported revenue of $123.9 billion, which is an all-time quarterly record for the company.

apple lineup except the ipad is sad
On a category-by-category basis, Apple also set all-time quarterly revenue records for the iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services:

  • iPhone: $71.6 billion, up from $65.5 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • Mac: $10.8 billion, up from $8.6 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • Wearables, Home, and Accessories: $14.7 billion, up from $12.9 billion in the year-ago quarter
  • Services: $19.5 billion, up from $15.7 billion in the year-ago quarter

Wearables, Home, and Accessories includes the Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, iPod touch, AirPods, Beats headphones, accessories, and more. Services includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud, and more.

iPad revenue was $7.2 billion for the quarter, down from $8.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Speaking on Apple's earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said iPad supply was "significantly" constrained during the quarter. Cook forecasted that the supply constraints for the iPad and other products will begin to improve during the March quarter.

"This quarter's record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever," said Cook. "We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice."

For more coverage of Apple's earnings results, follow along with our live blog.

Tags: earnings, AAPL

Top Rated Comments

Yojimbo007 Avatar
Yojimbo007
1 hour ago at 01:52 pm
Mind Boggling numbers… 124billion in 3 months????
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
1 hour ago at 01:52 pm
Absolutely incredible. *Checks AAPL shares*
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
1 hour ago at 01:53 pm
Holy Moly! The quarterly revenue for iPhone alone is just insane $71.6 Billion Dollars.

This is Steve Jobs baby I'm sure he is very proud at Apple. iPhone Forever.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jaro65 Avatar
Jaro65
1 hour ago at 01:56 pm
Amazing results. I helped with the new MBP and iPhone. :-D
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UnbreakableAlex Avatar
UnbreakableAlex
32 minutes ago at 02:28 pm
Apple could pay every employee 140$ an hour and still be a billion dollar company.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_Spinn_ Avatar
_Spinn_
19 minutes ago at 02:42 pm
Crazy that Apple pulls in that much money in just 1 quarter!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Upcoming Products 2022 Feature

Gurman: Apple Preparing 'Widest Array of New Hardware Products in Its History' for Fall

Sunday January 23, 2022 10:32 am PST by
Apple is working on a number of new products that are set to launch this fall, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that it will be "the widest array" of new devices that Apple has introduced in its history. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman explains that Apple is working on four new flagship iPhones (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max), an updated low-end Ma...
Read Full Article281 comments
macbook pro 14 16 2021

Three Months After Launch, Apple Still Struggling to Meet Demand for Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Monday January 24, 2022 7:12 am PST by
Three months after their launch, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros continue to experience high demand and seemingly short supply, with shipping dates for both models stretching into multiple weeks in several of Apple's key markets. In the United States, the baseline 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip is estimated to ship in three to four weeks, promising an arrival by at least...
Read Full Article209 comments
General Dropbox Feature

macOS 12.3 Will Include Cloud Storage Changes Affecting Dropbox and OneDrive

Tuesday January 25, 2022 3:31 pm PST by
Dropbox today announced that users who update to macOS 12.3 once that software version becomes available may temporarily encounter issues with opening online-only files in some third-party apps on their Mac. In a support document and an email to customers, Dropbox said it is actively working on full support for online-only files on macOS 12.3 and will begin rolling out an updated version of...
Read Full Article61 comments
Questionable Design Decisions

Apple's Most Questionable Design Decisions in Recent Memory

Sunday January 23, 2022 2:59 am PST by
Apple has always emphasized the depth of thought that goes into the design of its products. In the foreword to Designed by Apple in California, a photo book released by the company in 2016, Jony Ive explains how Apple strives "to define objects that appear effortless" and "so simple, coherent and inevitable that there could be no rational alternative." But every once in a while even Apple...
Read Full Article442 comments
Apple Watch Red Yellow Green Feature 1

Apple Launches Black Unity Braided Solo Loop With 'Unity Lights' Watch Face

Wednesday January 26, 2022 6:05 am PST by
Apple today announced the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop for the Apple Watch, as well as a new downloadable watch face, to celebrate Black History Month. Following the launch of the limited edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band in 2021, Apple today launched the Black Unity Braided Solo Loop as part of its celebrations for Black History Month this year.Apple is launching a...
Read Full Article118 comments
att gigabit internet

AT&T Bringing $180/Month 5-Gigabit Internet to 70 Cities

Monday January 24, 2022 9:20 am PST by
AT&T today announced the launch of upgraded AT&T Fiber plans, which support speeds of up to 5 Gigabits for some customers. There are two separate plans, one "2 GIG" plan and one "5 GIG" plan, available to new and existing AT&T Fiber subscribers. According to AT&T, the new plans are available to nearly 5.2 million customers across 70 metro areas including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, San...
Read Full Article277 comments
intel vs m1 max chip purple

Benchmarks Confirm Intel's Latest Core i9 Chip Outperforms Apple's M1 Max With Several Caveats

Wednesday January 26, 2022 8:56 am PST by
Benchmark results have started to surface for MSI's new GE76 Raider, one of the first laptops to be powered by Intel's new 12th-generation Core i9 processor. Intel previously said that its new high-end Core i9 processor is faster than Apple's M1 Max chip in the 16-inch MacBook Pro and, as noted by Macworld, early Geekbench 5 results do appear to confirm this claim, but there are several...
Read Full Article291 comments
ios 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 With Fix for Safari Bug That Leaks Browsing Activity

Wednesday January 26, 2022 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, the third major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3 come almost two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1, minor bug fix updates. The iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in ...
Read Full Article61 comments