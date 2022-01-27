Apple Reports All-Time Quarterly Revenue Records for iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services

Apple today reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021, which corresponds with the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. Overall, Apple reported revenue of $123.9 billion, which is an all-time quarterly record for the company.



On a category-by-category basis, Apple also set all-time quarterly revenue records for the iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services:

iPhone: $71.6 billion, up from $65.5 billion in the year-ago quarter

Mac: $10.8 billion, up from $8.6 billion in the year-ago quarter

Wearables, Home, and Accessories: $14.7 billion, up from $12.9 billion in the year-ago quarter

Services: $19.5 billion, up from $15.7 billion in the year-ago quarter

Wearables, Home, and Accessories includes the Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod mini, iPod touch, AirPods, Beats headphones, accessories, and more. Services includes the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, iCloud, and more.

iPad revenue was $7.2 billion for the quarter, down from $8.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Speaking on Apple's earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said iPad supply was "significantly" constrained during the quarter. Cook forecasted that the supply constraints for the iPad and other products will begin to improve during the March quarter.

"This quarter's record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever," said Cook. "We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice."

