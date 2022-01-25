Deals: 32GB Apple TV 4K on Sale for $159.99 ($19 Off)

Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 32GB Apple TV 4K, available for $159.99, down from $179.00. This discount will be seen after a $10 coupon is automatically applied at the checkout screen.

The Apple TV 4K is available for the usual free Prime shipping options, and it's in stock and ready to ship today. Amazon's sale is a solid second-best price on this Apple TV 4K, coming about $10 behind the record low price we saw over the holidays.

Final price includes $10 taken off at checkout.

You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. We've seen this Apple TV 4K discounted by an additional $10, so this sale is a second-best price. This model is also sold by Amazon, and it's in stock and ready to ship today.

Although the sales on these Apple TV models aren't particularly steep, they are the best offers around and worth checking out if you're still on the market for the newest Apple TV 4K. You can keep an eye out on Apple TV deals in our Best Apple TV 4K Deals guide.