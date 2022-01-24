Deals: Apple's 256GB M1 MacBook Air Drops to $849.99 ($149 Off)

Amazon has Apple's 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $849.99, down from $999.00. This sale is only available in Gold, and it's sold directly from Amazon with delivery as soon as January 27 for most residences in the United States.

In order to see the discount, you'll need to add the MacBook Air to your cart on Amazon. Once it's in your cart, you'll see a $49.01 coupon automatically applied to your order, resulting in a total of $149 off the 2020 notebook.

Final price includes $49.01 taken off at checkout.

Amazon's sale is a solid second-best price for the 256GB M1 MacBook Air, and among the major Apple resellers online only Amazon is offering it at this price. You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.