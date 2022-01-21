Deals: Get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for Record Low Price of $449 on Amazon

Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad has dropped to $449.00 today on Amazon, from $479.00. This sale is available in both Space Gray and Silver color options, and both are in stock and ready to ship today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to previous discounts, Amazon's discount is an all-time low price on this model of the 10.2-inch iPad. Markdowns on these models have been less consistent than other iPads over the past few months, so those interested should check out Amazon's sale soon.

