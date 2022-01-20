Apple Inks Deal for Godzilla TV Show Based on Legendary's Monsterverse

Apple today announced a series order for a live-action Godzilla and the Titans TV series that's based on Legendary's Monsterverse franchise. The Monsterverse is a story universe that includes movies like "Godzilla," "Kong: Skull Island," and "Godzilla vs. Kong."



The untitled Monsterverse series will take place after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans leveled San Francisco.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Apple's Godzilla TV series will be produced by Legendary Television with co-creator Chris Black serving as executive producer and showrunner. Black is known for his work on "Star Trek: Enterprise" and "Outcast."