Deals: Shop the Latest New Year's Discounts on Apple's Entire iPhone 13 Lineup

Cellular carriers in the United States routinely have solid offers on the latest iPhones, and today we're tracking a few deals that have appeared in January at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. These discounts are focused on Apple's new smartphone lineup, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPhone 13

Starting with the iPhone 13, there are a few solid offers from the three major cellular carriers in the United States. AT&T has one of the best discounts, offering the iPhone 13 at no cost with eligible trade in, while T-Mobile has a basic discount that takes up to $800 off the device when trading in and signing up for the carrier's Magenta MAX plan. If you're looking to purchase two iPhone 13 devices, Verizon has a BOGO up to $700 off on Verizon Unlimited plans.



AT&T - Get iPhone 13 for $0 with eligible trade in

Verizon - Buy one, get another up to $700 off on select Unlimited plans

T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

iPhone 13 mini

Across all carriers, iPhone 13 mini deals are matching the same offers seen on the iPhone 13. AT&T is again offering this device at no cost when you trade in an eligible older smartphone, T-Mobile has up to $800 off with trade ins on Magenta MAX plans, and Verizon is the place to look when purchasing multiple devices at once.



AT&T - Get iPhone 13 mini for $0 with eligible trade in

Verizon - Buy one, get another up to $700 off on select Unlimited plans

T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

iPhone 13 Pro

Moving to the Pro models, AT&T is offering the iPhone 13 Pro for up to $800 off with the usual eligible trade in requirement. Verizon is topping that offer by offering savings of up to $1,000 when trading in an old device and signing up for select Verizon Unlimited plans.



AT&T - Get iPhone 13 Pro for up to $800 off with eligible trade in

Verizon - Save up to $1,000 when trading in old device on select Unlimited plans

T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

iPhone 13 Pro Max

You'll find the same deals on the iPhone 13 Pro Max as you did on the iPhone 13 Pro, with AT&T offering up to $800 off and Verizon offering up to $1,000 off the smartphone. Both carriers require you to trade in an older device to see these savings, as well as sign up for their versions of unlimited cellular plans.



AT&T - Get iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $800 off with eligible trade in

Verizon - Save up to $1,000 when trading in old device on select Unlimited plans

T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

Other Offers

AT&T - Get iPhone 12 mini for up to 50% off

AT&T - Save up to 50% on AT&T branded power accessories

AT&T - Get $200 off Apple Watch

Verizon - Buy one, get up to $460 off another iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro

Verizon - Get up to 40% off on five or more regularly priced accessories

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.