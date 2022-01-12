Deals: Shop the Latest New Year's Discounts on Apple's Entire iPhone 13 Lineup

by

Cellular carriers in the United States routinely have solid offers on the latest iPhones, and today we're tracking a few deals that have appeared in January at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. These discounts are focused on Apple's new smartphone lineup, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Feature BlueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPhone 13

Starting with the iPhone 13, there are a few solid offers from the three major cellular carriers in the United States. AT&T has one of the best discounts, offering the iPhone 13 at no cost with eligible trade in, while T-Mobile has a basic discount that takes up to $800 off the device when trading in and signing up for the carrier's Magenta MAX plan. If you're looking to purchase two iPhone 13 devices, Verizon has a BOGO up to $700 off on Verizon Unlimited plans.

  • AT&T - Get iPhone 13 for $0 with eligible trade in
  • Verizon - Buy one, get another up to $700 off on select Unlimited plans
  • T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

iPhone 13 mini

Across all carriers, iPhone 13 mini deals are matching the same offers seen on the iPhone 13. AT&T is again offering this device at no cost when you trade in an eligible older smartphone, T-Mobile has up to $800 off with trade ins on Magenta MAX plans, and Verizon is the place to look when purchasing multiple devices at once.

  • AT&T - Get iPhone 13 mini for $0 with eligible trade in
  • Verizon - Buy one, get another up to $700 off on select Unlimited plans
  • T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

iPhone 13 Pro

Moving to the Pro models, AT&T is offering the iPhone 13 Pro for up to $800 off with the usual eligible trade in requirement. Verizon is topping that offer by offering savings of up to $1,000 when trading in an old device and signing up for select Verizon Unlimited plans.

  • AT&T - Get iPhone 13 Pro for up to $800 off with eligible trade in
  • Verizon - Save up to $1,000 when trading in old device on select Unlimited plans
  • T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

iPhone 13 Pro Max

You'll find the same deals on the iPhone 13 Pro Max as you did on the iPhone 13 Pro, with AT&T offering up to $800 off and Verizon offering up to $1,000 off the smartphone. Both carriers require you to trade in an older device to see these savings, as well as sign up for their versions of unlimited cellular plans.

  • AT&T - Get iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $800 off with eligible trade in
  • Verizon - Save up to $1,000 when trading in old device on select Unlimited plans
  • T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

Other Offers

  • AT&T - Get iPhone 12 mini for up to 50% off
  • AT&T - Save up to 50% on AT&T branded power accessories
  • AT&T - Get $200 off Apple Watch
  • Verizon - Buy one, get up to $460 off another iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro
  • Verizon - Get up to 40% off on five or more regularly priced accessories

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.

Related Roundups: Apple Deals, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Buy Now), iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iphone 14 pill shaped notch mockup

Mockup Shows What iPhone 14 With Pill-Shaped Cutout Could Look Like in Your Hand

Monday January 10, 2022 2:42 am PST by
The upcoming high-end iPhone 14 is expected to come with a pill-shaped cutout rather than the notch that's been present on the iPhone in some form since 2017. While we're still months away from the next iPhone, we already have a solid idea of what a pill-shaped cutout would look like in practical use. A mockup on Twitter by developer Jeff Grossman shows, at least on the Home Screen, what a...
Read Full Article143 comments
Original iPhone Twitter

Today Marks 15 Years Since Steve Jobs Unveiled the Original iPhone

Sunday January 9, 2022 7:00 am PST by
Today is January 9, which means it's been 15 years since Apple CEO Steve Jobs stood on stage at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco, California and gave the world its first look at the iPhone, a device that would go on to change everything. The original iPhone was a tiny little thing with a 3.5-inch LCD display, a plain old Home button, a thick chassis, huge bezels, a Samsung processor, and a ...
Read Full Article208 comments
iphone se 2020 top

Gurman: New iPhone SE and More Likely at Apple Event in March or April

Sunday January 9, 2022 6:08 am PST by
Apple's first event of 2022 will likely take place in March or April, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his "Power On" newsletter. Gurman said a new iPhone SE with support for 5G and a faster chip is likely to be among the announcements at the event. "Apple's first virtual event of 2022 is coming up in just a few short months and is likely to take place in either March or April, I'm...
Read Full Article76 comments
top stories jan 8

Top Stories: iPhone 14 Pro Without Notch, AirPods Pro 2, and More for 2022

Saturday January 8, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Happy New Year 2022! With calendars turning over to the new year, it's a great opportunity to look ahead at expectations for 2022 and there has been no shortage of rumors on that front already. This week saw rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, the next iPhone SE, and more, while we wrapped up 2021 and kicked off 2022 with the first two episodes of our new podcast, The MacRumors...
Read Full Article26 comments
vanarama apple car concept

Apple Car Schematics Reportedly Presented to Japanese Auto Parts Maker in 2020

Sunday January 9, 2022 2:47 pm PST by
In January 2020, a man who identified himself as an Apple parts manager informed Japanese auto supplier Sanden that Apple wanted to make electric vehicles, and presented schematics of an electric vehicle and air conditioner parts, according to Nikkei Asia. Apple Car concept by Vanarama based on patents filed by Apple Sanden is a leading manufacturer of air conditioner parts for vehicles, and...
Read Full Article158 comments
AirPods Combo Discount Feature Magenta

Missed AirPods Deals Over the Holidays? Here Are All The Best Discounts You’ll Find in January

Monday January 10, 2022 6:46 am PST by
January is a month known for having less consistently good deals in comparison to November and December, and January 2022 has been no different. Still, if you're shopping for a pair of AirPods after having missed out on the 2021 holiday season prices, there are some discounts you can take advantage of as we start off 2022. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors....
Read Full Article2 comments
iP14 Lightning Portless Feature Gray Grey

The iPhone 14 Is Unlikely to Be Portless, Here's Why

Saturday January 8, 2022 5:27 am PST by
Ever since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7 in 2016, rumors have swirled that Apple eventually aims to ditch the Lightning port next for a completely portless design. Indeed, analysts originally predicted that the highest-end ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 13 would offer a "completely wireless experience." Of course, that didn't happen, but a portless iPhone 14 in 2022 looks just as unlikely, for the ...
Read Full Article339 comments
icloud private relay ios 15

EU Mobile Operators Want Apple's iCloud Private Relay Service to Be Outlawed Over Concerns of 'Digital Sovereignty'

Monday January 10, 2022 4:40 am PST by
Major EU mobile operators are reportedly looking for Apple's iCloud Private Relay service to be outlawed because it allegedly infringes upon EU "digital sovereignty," according to a report from The Telegraph. iCloud Private Relay was a feature announced with iOS 15 that encrypts data so that neither Apple nor a third-party can see users' browsing activity in Safari. With iCloud Private Rely...
Read Full Article185 comments