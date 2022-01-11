Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Discounted by Up to $40 in Amazon's New Sale

Amazon today is offering a big selection of Apple Watch Series 7 at a discount, including both GPS and cellular models. Every model is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with stock available for shipping today for most devices.

Prices start at $369.00 for the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, down from $399.00. This sale price is available in five colors, and it's a second-best price and so far the best price we've seen in 2022.

$30 OFF
41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $369.00

41mm GPS Aluminum

You can also get the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 on sale, available for $399.00, down from $429.00. Similar to the smaller model, this is a second-best price and one of the best prices that we've tracked on the wearable so far in 2022.

$30 OFF
45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $399.00

45mm GPS Aluminum

Last is a group of cellular models, with both 41mm and 45mm devices getting discounts this week on Amazon. These sales aren't as extensive as the GPS Series 7 models, so you'll only find a few colors marked down for the 41mm cellular option.

$40 OFF
41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $459.00

41mm Cellular Aluminum

However, all aluminum colors are available for the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 7. For all Apple Watch sales listed in this article, only Amazon is currently offering these discounts, so be sure to check out the offers soon if you're interested.

$20 OFF
45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for $509.00

45mm Cellular Aluminum

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

